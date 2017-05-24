Oil Tycoon Guided Trump To Change Policy And Gave Himself A Windfall, And Other Trump News From Today

​ ​Wednesday, May 23rd. Day 123.

Top Stories​​​

Oil Tycoon Save $60 Million After Lobbying Trump Administration: Filings show that billionaire Carl Icahn expects save $60 million after the Trump Administration changes renewable energy regulations. But these savings aren't what everyone can expect. Icahn has been serving as a "special regulatory adviser" to Trump, advising him on these very policy changes.

Donald Trump Meets With The Pope: President Trump met with Pope Francis Wednesday, exchanging gifts and discussing policy. The pair mostly talked away from the press. The exchange was described as "cordial" by the Vatican. President Trump presented Pope Francis with a collection of Martin Luther King's writings, while Pope Francis gave Trump a medallion with symbols of peace on it, to which Trump replied, "we could use peace." The pope and Donald Trump have notably clashed throughout the last year, on everything from immigration to the environment.

Here's what happened Tuesday.