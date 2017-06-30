Trump Appoints Anti-LGBT Activist To Gender Equality Post, And Other Trump News From Today

Friday. June 30. Day 161.

Top Stories ​

Trump Appoints Anti-LGBT Activist To Gender Equality Post: The Trump administration has appointed Bethany Kozma to the position of senior adviser for women's empowerment to USAID. Kozma previously worked in the George W. Bush White House before spearheading a campaign to combat President Obama's instructions to public school that would allow transgender student to use the bathroom matching their gender identity. USAID has multiple programs providing assistance for women and LGBT people.

In Meeting, Trump Pushes Global Trade War: Axios reports that in a cabinet meeting, President Trump signaled his desire to impose high tarrifs on steel and other imports on countries like China — an action that could spark a global trade nightmare. The President reportedly pushed the idea despite his entire cabinet disagreeing, and concluded that his base would like the drama.

Audio Leaks Of Trump's Closed-Door Fundraiser: The Intercept has posted at 45-minute audio recording of President Trump's speech at his first 2020 fundraiser. In it, Trump can be heard mocking CNN and Van Jones, among others.

Trump's Tweets

Friday morning, President Trump tweeted that if the Senate can't pass a healthcare deal, they should repeal Obamacare now and just replace it later.

If Republican Senators are unable to pass what they are working on now, they should immediately REPEAL, and then REPLACE at a later date! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2017

Trump then tweeted about crime in Chicago.

Crime and killings in Chicago have reached such epidemic proportions that I am sending in Federal help. 1714 shootings in Chicago this year! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2017

Of course, Trump had to follow up his tweets that slammed "Morning Joe" Thursday.

Watched low rated @Morning_Joe for first time in long time. FAKE NEWS. He called me to stop a National Enquirer article. I said no! Bad show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2017



