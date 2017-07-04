Trump Responds To North Korean Missile Test With Kim Jong-un Insult Tweet, And Other Trump News From Tuesday

NOTHING BETTER TO DO THAN TWEET

​ ​Tuesday. July 4. Day 165.

Top Stories​

President Trump Responds To North Korean Missile Test: President Trump responded to North Korea's latest missile test late Monday evening, after North Korea and South Korea both claimed that North Korea had launched a missile that landed in the sea of Japan.

North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life? Hard to believe that South Korea..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017

....and Japan will put up with this much longer. Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017

Trump Warns Chinese Leader Of Willingness To Confront North Korea: In a late-night phone call Sunday, President Trump warned Chinese President Xi Jinping that in the face of increasing aggressions by North Korea, the US is willing to put its own pressure on the dictatorship.

Trump Sidelines Scottish Golf Trip Amid Threats Of Protest: President Trump will not make a surprise trip to one of his Scottish golf courses, after protesters geared up to disrupt the stop. The White House claims there was no plan to make the surprise visit, but government sources tell the Guardian that the White House reached out in anticipation of the trip.



