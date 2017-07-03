Steve Bannon Pushes Tax Hike For The Rich, And Other Trump News From Today

Monday. July 3. Day 164.
Top Stories
Steve Bannon Advocates For Tax Hike For The Rich: Axios reports that Steve Bannon is causing controversy in the White House by pushing a tax hike for the rich. Bannon reportedly wants the top tax bracket, currently set at 39.6% for Americans who earn more than $418,400, to push into the 40% range.
White House Payroll Cut By $5 Million: On Friday, the White House released a report detailing the payroll of its staff. According to a Forbes analysis, President Trump has cut overall payroll by $5 million thanks to severe staffing cuts and the first lady's staff, along with President Trump's refusal to take a salary.
Trump's Tweets
This morning, President Trump's tweets were all about projecting a sense of worldliness: