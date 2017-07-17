Secret Service Rejects White House Questions About Donald Jr. Meeting, And Other Trump News From Today

​Monday. July 17th. Day 178.

Secret Service Says Donald Jr. Wasn't Under Their Protection During Meeting: After Trump Jay Sekulow questioned why the Secret Service let Donald Trump Jr. have a meeting with a Kremlin-connected lawyer, the Secret Service responded by telling news outlets the Trump Jr. wasn't actually under their protection at the time of the meeting. Additionally, the organization said they would not have screened any of Trump Jr.'s meetings.

White House Kicks Off 'Made In America Week': This week, the White House will be organizing the President's schedule around "Made In America Week," a week set up to highlight American manufacturing. Ironically, President Trump's own business has yet to move its production to the US.



