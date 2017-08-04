Michael Flynn Connected To Voter Data Firm Suspected To Be Russian Target, And Other Trump News From Today

​ Friday. August 4th. Day 196.

Michael Flynn To File Undisclosed Connections With Cambridge Analytica: President Trump's former NSC chief, and now one of the focuses of the investigation into President Trump's connections to Russia, Michael Flynn will amend his public financial disclosures to include an advisory role at the data company credited with getting Trump elected — Cambridge Analytica.

In the context of Michael Flynn's seemingly extensive connections to Russia, involvement with the data company could be perceived as a ripe opening for Russian election interference. It has been suggested that Cambridge Analytica was infiltrated by Russia to specifically target certain voters with fake news.

In West Virginia, Trump Downplays Russia, Focuses On Hillary: It sounds like 2016 all over again. In a West Virginia rally, President Trump mocked the Russia investigation, insisting there were no Russians in his campaign, and suggested that investigators should be looking into "Hillary Clinton's 33,000 deleted emails" instead.

Trump also used the rally to announce that West Virginia's Governor Jim Justice would be changing parties to become a Republican. Trump tweeted about the moment this morning:

West Virginia was incredible last night. Crowds and enthusiasm were beyond, GDP at 3%, wow!Dem Governor became a Republican last night. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2017





Trump's Tweets

Friday morning, Trump took partial credit for a new $1.6 billion US factory that was announced by Toyota and Mazda. It's unclear whether or not the White House had a hand in the decision to build the factory, but in January Trump loudly attacked Toyota for building a factory in Mexico that would make cars for the US market.

Toyota & Mazda to build a new $1.6B plant here in the U.S.A. and create 4K new American jobs. A great investment in American manufacturing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2017

....and don't forget that Foxconn will be spending up to 10 billion dollars on a top of the line plant/plants in Wisconsin. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2017

Consumer confidence is at a 16 year high....and for good reason. Much more regulation "busting" to come. Working hard on tax cuts & reform! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2017

Excellent Jobs Numbers just released - and I have only just begun. Many job stifling regulations continue to fall. Movement back to USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2017







