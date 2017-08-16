President Trump Reportedly Chooses New Communications Director, And Other Trump News Today

​Wednesday. August 16th. Day 209.

Hope Hicks To Take Reigns As Communications Director: According to a report from The Daily Caller, Hope Hicks — a longtime Trump communications aide — has accepted an offer to be the White House Communications Director. The post has been vacant since the firing of Anthony Scaramucci.

Trump Takes Heat After Controversial Press Conference: Tuesday afternoon, President Trump went off the rails during his infrastructure press conference — effectively supporting the Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville that ended in one death at the hands of a white supremacist.

The comments were criticized by Republican leadership such as Speaker Paul Ryan and RNC chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel, and was applauded by white supremacists.

Trump Aide Katherine Gorka Helped End Funding To Anti-White-Supremacy Groups: The Huffington Post reports that months ago, Trump aide (and wife to senior Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka) Katherine Gorka worked to revoke a DHS grant to Life After Hate — a group devoted to de-radicalizing neo-Nazis. According to the report, Gorka pushed leadership to move focus towards combating explicitly Islamic terror groups. The move is even more disturbing now after the domestic terror seen in Charlottesville.

This morning, President Trump praised Kim Jong Un after he said North Korea would temporarily back off of missile launches:

Kim Jong Un of North Korea made a very wise and well reasoned decision. The alternative would have been both catastrophic and unacceptable! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017

Trump also tweeted congratulations to the Republicans that will enter a special run-off election in the Alabama senate race. Last night, Trump's supported candidate Luther Strange came in second to the highly popular evangelical former state supreme court judge Roy Moore:

Congratulation to Roy Moore and Luther Strange for being the final two and heading into a September runoff in Alabama. Exciting race! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017

It wouldn't be a morning in 2017 if President Trump wasn't tweeting insults too. This morning he attacked Amazon, saying it was damaging local businesses. Coincidentally, Jeff Bezos' paper The Washington Post published an editorial this morning stating that President Trump supported racism in his press conference yesterday.

Amazon is doing great damage to tax paying retailers. Towns, cities and states throughout the U.S. are being hurt - many jobs being lost! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017



