Michael Flynn Resigns Amid Russia Links, And Other Trump News From Today

Tuesday, February 14th, 2017. Day 26.

+ Former Navy Vice Adm. Robert Harward And Former CIA Director David Petraeus On Shortlist To Replace Flynn Yahoo News

+ Trump's National Security Adviser Michael Flynn Resigns Amid Russia Links The Guardian

-- Trump Blames Leaks In Tweet Twitter

-- Previously: Justice Department Warned White House That Flynn Could Be Vulnerable To Russian Blackmail Washington Post

+ House Freedom Caucus Votes To Oppose Any Obamacare Repeal Bill Weaker Than 2015 Repeal Bill The Hill

+ Steve Mnuchin Confirmed As Treasury Secretary NBC News

+ David Shulkin Confirmed Unanimously To Lead Veterans Affairs NPR





Trump's Tweets

Regarding the Flynn resignation (which was forced, in part, by leaks):

The real story here is why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington? Will these leaks be happening as I deal on N.Korea etc? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2017





Here's what happened on Monday.

