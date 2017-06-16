Trump Will Not Deport 'Dreamers,' And Other Trump News From Today

Friday. June 16. Day 147.

Top Stories

In Reversal Of Campaign Promise, Trump Administration Will Not Deport 'Dreamers': Undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children will continue to be shielded from deportation and allowed to work, the Department of Homeland Security announced. As a candidate, Trump vowed to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, the Obama-era program that protects "Dreamers" from deportation.

Trump Appears To Acknowledge He Is Under Investigation: In a confusing tweet, Trump appeared to acknowledge he is personally under investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller.

I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

"The man" in question would seem to be Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who wrote the memo that Trump cited in his letter firing former FBI director James Comey. Rosenstein is not in charge of the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, but he did appoint Mueller as special. Perhaps related:

Deputy Attorney General Acknowledges He May Have To Recuse Himself From Russia Investigation: ABC News reports that Rosenstesin has told Associate Attorney General Rachel Brand, who was sworn in as third-in-command at the Justice Department about a month ago, that she will have to take over decision-making related to Mueller's probe if he recuses himself. Rosenstein may be implicated due to the role he played in Comey's firing, which Mueller is now reportedly looking at as evidence of potential obstruction of justice. Rosenstein also released an unusual statement on Thursday night warning Americans to be skeptical of reporting based on anonymous sources.

Mueller's Investigation Widens To Include Kushner's Business Dealings, Transition Team: The Washington Post reported that Mueller is looking into the finances of Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and adviser, as part of his investigation. Separately, the general counsel for Trump transition team has instructed former aides to preserve all documents related to Russia or Ukraine, a sign that Mueller may have issued a preservation order to the organization. Mueller has hired 13 lawyers to help him carry out his widening investigation.

Pence Lawyers Up: Vice President Mike Pence has hired an outside lawyer, Richard Cullen, to represent him in Mueller's investigation and in congressional investigations into Russian election interference.

Trump's Tweets

In addition to his odd tweet about being investigated, Trump took some shots at the "Fake News Media" and proclaimed "enthusiasm way up!"

After 7 months of investigations & committee hearings about my "collusion with the Russians," nobody has been able to show any proof. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

The Fake News Media hates when I use what has turned out to be my very powerful Social Media - over 100 million people! I can go around them — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

Despite the phony Witch Hunt going on in America, the economic & jobs numbers are great. Regulations way down, jobs and enthusiasm way up! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017



