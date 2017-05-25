Is This A Video Of Trump Pushing The Prime Minister Of Montenegro Out Of The Way? Let's Break It Down

While he's spent much of the NATO summit in Brussels in a handshake war with French President Emmanuel Macron, President Trump drew the attention of Twitter with another potentially less-than-friendly maneuver, this time involving Dusko Markovic, the Prime Minister of Montenegro.
In a short video, Trump appears to push Markovic out of the way so that he can ease by the Montenegrin leader and stand in front of the group:
It's hardly an open and shut case — let's break down the supporting evidence for each interpretation.
It's A Friendly Shoulder Slap
- Markovic is smiling after Trump passes him, and doesn't seem particularly perturbed.
- Markovic's right arm ends up underneath Trump's left arm, indicating that Trump patted Markovic on the back simultaneously with the shoulder slap.
No, That's A Shove
- Markovic's face registers some surprise when Trump makes first contact.
- Trump doesn't look at or speak to Markovic during or after the shoulder slap.
- Trump positions himself in the front and adjusts his coat, suggesting he was angling for position.
- Trump's manner immediately afterward with Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaitė does not seem particularly friendly either.
Which is all to say, we'll never know for sure!
