Is This A Video Of Trump Pushing The Prime Minister Of Montenegro Out Of The Way? Let's Break It Down

​While he's spent much of the NATO summit in Brussels in a handshake war with French President Emmanuel Macron, President Trump drew the attention of Twitter with another potentially less-than-friendly maneuver, this time involving Dusko Markovic, the Prime Minister of Montenegro.

In a short video, Trump appears to push Markovic out of the way so that he can ease by the Montenegrin leader and stand in front of the group:

Did Trump just shove another NATO leader to be in the front of the group? pic.twitter.com/bL1r2auELd — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) May 25, 2017

It's hardly an open and shut case — let's break down the supporting evidence for each interpretation.



It's A Friendly Shoulder Slap

Markovic is smiling after Trump passes him, and doesn't seem particularly perturbed.

Markovic's right arm ends up underneath Trump's left arm, indicating that Trump patted Markovic on the back simultaneously with the shoulder slap.

No, That's A Shove

Markovic's face registers some surprise when Trump makes first contact.

Trump doesn't look at or speak to Markovic during or after the shoulder slap.



Trump positions himself in the front and adjusts his coat, suggesting he was angling for position.

Trump's manner immediately afterward with Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaitė does not seem particularly friendly either.





Which is all to say, we'll never know for sure!