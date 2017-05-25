Trump Gets Crushed By French President's Handshake — A Brief History Of His Handshakes As President

President Trump has become known for his extremely macho handshakes, which can only be characterized as very long and punctuated by full-arm tugs. But Thursday, Trump was beaten at his own game by none-other than the young-blooded French President Emmanuel Macron.

Behold...

Macron's handshake looks intense pic.twitter.com/6stLPxwISZ — Gary He (@garyhe) May 25, 2017

But how did Trump get here — to the point where he can't even move the muscles in his hand let alone his face to respond to the newly elected 30-something French president?

Trump started at the top, riding high off of his surprise electoral victory, and announcing a new nominee to the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch:

He continued his reign of handshake terror by dominating the first foreign visitor he hosted at the White House, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, with this gem:







But as foreign leaders began to catch on to Trump's strategy, his handshakes have weakened. Look at how his power had waned only days after his meeting with Abe, and as the Michael Flynn scandal just started to percolate. It's as if Justin Trudeau was Trump's kryptonite:





By April, President Trump's handshake powers appeared to be all but neutralized. In his handshake with Chinese President Xi Jinping, vestiges of Trump's once powerful grip are identifiable as Trump tries to sneak in an odd tug, but clearly world leaders have become immune — the Chinese leader's arm doesn't budge:





When Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel visited, Trump didn't even try to shake her hand, ignoring requests from her and the media:





Now foreign leaders have begun to push back. Earlier this week, Trump's arm was overpowered by Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon:





And today, Macron clearly cracked the code:

It's unclear what will come next, but it's clear that, for now, the dominant handshakes of Trump's early months as president are a thing of the past.



