Did Trump Just Suggest That A Female Senator Took Campaign Donations For Sex? Here's What You Need To Know

Tuesday morning, President Trump ignited a feud with Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) when he fired off a tweet with suggestive language alleging that she "would do anything" for campaign donations and calling her "USED." (Or maybe implying that she "USED" the Clintons — his phrasing isn't totally clear.)

Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

Gillibrand, who received $4,800 from Trump in 2010, called the tweet "a sexist smear attempting to silence my voice[.]"



Sen. Gillibrand responds to President Trump's attacks: "It was a sexist smear attempting to silence my voice, and I will not be silenced on this issue. Neither will the women who stood up to the president yesterday." pic.twitter.com/QccDcO7cg6 — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 12, 2017

The tweet was seemingly a response to Gillibrand's calls on Twitter and on CNN Monday for Trump's resignation, or a congressional investigation, in the wake of multiple allegations of sexual assault and misconduct made against him.

Following her calls, 56 female members of the House sent a letter to the Oversight and Government Reform Committee requesting a formal House investigation into the allegations against Trump.

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) called for Trump's resignation on Saturday in the wake of Senator Al Franken (D-MN) and Representative John Conyers' decisions to step down in response to allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment made against them. Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) followed Booker's call in a fundraising email. Today, Representative Gregory Meeks (D-NY) introduced a resolution calling for a congressional investigation into the allegations.



The allegations against Trump, which were made during the campaign, were not enough to prevent his election, but have garnered renewed attention following the wave of sexual assault allegations made in the wake of the bombshell reports revealing Harvey Weinstein as a serial rapist and assaulter.



On the same day that Gillibrand called for Trump's resignation, three of his accusers appeared on Megyn Kelly TODAY and held a news conference after, where they recounted their alleged experience with Trump.

The White House issued a statement calling the allegations "false claims," and White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended Trump by saying "the president has firsthand knowledge on what he did and didn't do."

On Sunday, however, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, appointed by President Trump, spoke in defense of the women on CBS, saying "They should be heard... they have every right to speak up." The shocking statement was the first time a member of Trump's own administration has suggested that his accusers may have legitimate claims.



