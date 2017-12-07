Senator Al Franken Announces Resignation Amid Allegations Of Forcible Kissing And Groping

BREAKING: Sen. Al Franken announces he will resign from the Senate "in the coming weeks" amid sexual misconduct allegations. https://t.co/IGktyLlRHO pic.twitter.com/1M3ZQpvyE7 — ABC News (@ABC) December 7, 2017

Senator Al Franken (D-MN) announced his resignation "in the coming weeks" late Thursday morning in the wake of eight accusations of forcible kissing and groping. Franken appeared defiant, insisting that some of the accusations are "not true" and pointing out, "I am aware of the irony that I am leaving while a man who has bragged on tape about his history of sexual assault sits in the Oval Office." In the same sentence that he announced that he would resign, he also insisted that an Ethics Committee investigation would have found that "nothing" he'd done as a Senator has "brought dishonor on this institution."



Wednesday, the seventh anonymous accuser came forward in a Politico article claiming that Franken attempted to forcibly kiss her after taping a radio show in 2006. Later in the day, journalist Tina Dupuy became the eighth woman to accuse Franken — writing in The Atlantic that he groped her in a similar fashion to some of his other accusers.

In the wake of the new accusations, a cascade of senators finally called for Franken's resignation, almost a month after his first accuser came forward alleging misconduct while working with Franken on a USO tour.

The first call for resignation came from Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY). Eventually, 32 Democratic senators in total called for Franken's resignation in the span of 24 hours.

Now, it is up to Minnesota governor Mark Dayton to choose a temporary replacement for Franken to fill his spot until 2018. It is widely expected that he will choose his lieutenant governor, Tina Smith.