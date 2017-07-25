Trump Attacks Jeff Sessions On Twitter For Not Prosecuting Hillary, And Other Trump News From Today

Tuesday. July 25th. Day 186.
Top Stories
Trump Continues To Publicly Criticize Jeff Sessions: As rumors swirl that Trump will get rid of his Attorney General and potentially replace him with a recess appointment, the President took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to publicly criticize sessions for not prosecuting Hillary Clinton:
GOP Senators Set To Vote On Sending Health Care Bill To Debate: While the exact bill the Senate will vote on is still unconfirmed, the GOP leadership is expected to force a vote today on the Motion to Proceed for whatever bill they settle on. John McCain's surprise return to DC makes passage more likely, but it's still up in the air.
On Monday Evening, Trump Appeared To Confirm A Covert CIA Operation On Twitter: Attacking the "Amazon Washington Post," Trump accused the newspaper of lying about his decision to end a CIA program which funded Syrian rebels fighting the Assad regime. The Post reported last week that Trump was phasing out the program, which started under President Obama: