The Economist, TIME Come Out Swinging On Their New Covers

As the debate over Charlottesville and Trump's response continues, the major publications are starting to weigh in. So far TIME and The Economist have dropped their upcoming covers — and they're not pulling their punches:
The Economist
In a note that accompanied the illustration, The Economist writes:
[H]is unsteady response contains a terrible message for Americans. Far from being the saviour of the Republic, their president is politically inept, morally barren and temperamentally unfit for office.
TIME
Illustrator Edel Rodriguez had this to say about the cover: "They are taking advantage of what the flag guarantees them—freedom of speech—to further an agenda of hatred."