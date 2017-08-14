Want To Understand What Happened In Charlottesville? Here's What To Read.

​The violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which left three people dead and dozens injured, was horrifying and nightmarish, but it didn't come out of nowhere. White supremacist ideology has a long history in America, and in recent months a white-supremacist movement has felt increasingly emboldened by Donald Trump's candidacy and election. If you want to understand what happened in Charlottesville and why, read these six articles and essays.

Peter Moskowitz, who was in the crowd that James Alex Fields, Jr. plowed his Dodge Charger through, offers background on the protesters and counter-protestors. His descriptions, along with photos by Jason Andrew, provide a visceral sense of the chaos and violence that engulfed Charlottesville on Saturday.

Weeks before the protest, anti-racist organizers in Charlottesville had been gearing up, meeting with different factions of the left, and gathering intel on their adversaries. A team of volunteers in the city was dedicated to infiltrating online alt-right groups and putting faces to names so they'd know who to look out for at the rally. One organizer said they'd assembled a dossier more comprehensive than the cops’ file. On Saturday, down another street in another small park, anti-fascist groups gathered and prepped, putting on their face masks and helmets, discussing strategy. Some carried batons. A leftist group called Redneck Revolt showed up with black military gear and rifles.

[Splinter]

This on-the-ground report by Blake Montgomery belies the notion (perpetuated by President Trump) that both sides were equally culpable for the violence in Charlottesville.

The right-wingers were more prepared for violence. Most white supremacist and Nazi groups arrived armed like a paramilitary force — carrying shields, protective gear, rods, and yes, lots of guns, utilizing Virginia’s loose firearm laws. They used militarized defensive maneuvers, shouting commands at one another to "move forward" or "retreat," and would form a line of shields or a phalanx — it's like they watched 300 a few times — to gain ground or shepherd someone through projectiles. It seemed that they had practiced for this. Virginia's governor said that the right's weaponry was better than that of the state police. The opposition was largely winging it, preferring to establish bases in other parks with water, coffee, food, first aid, and comfort.



[BuzzFeed]

Michelle Goldberg contextualizes in Charlottesville among many other incidents of white-nationalist violence that have made headlines since Trump first announced his campaign for president — and explains why this time feels different.

The frog-in-the-pot metaphor is overused in the Trump era, but for good reason. No matter how much we keep reminding ourselves that this is not normal, we can’t help but acclimate to the new atmosphere. It's become boring to point out for the millionth time that we're being ruled by a crackpot racist and a handful of vindictive 4chan fascists. But in Charlottesville, the temperature went up a little too quickly. Suddenly Democrats and Republicans alike looked around and realized that the country is boiling.

The sight of Nazis clubbing people in the streets of an American city isn't one that we’re used to, yet. Unlike other right-wing terrorist attacks, when this car rammed his car into a crowd of left-wing protesters, it was captured on video in screaming, visceral detail. And when Trump responded to this mayhem in the most predictable possible way, there was a sudden bipartisan gasp at what's happening to us.

[Slate]

Jia Tolentino, a New Yorker staff writer and a University of Virginia alum, beautifully describes the below-the-surface racism that festers in Charlottesville, as it does in so many other American cities.

We are seeing now what emerges from the American fetish for tradition, which is, in part, a fetish for the authority of the rich white male. While I was at U.V.A., the fact that slaves had built the school was hardly discussed, and the most prominent acknowledgment that Jefferson was a slave owner came on Valentine's Day, when signs went up all over campus that said "TJ ♥s Sally." The town has been repeatedly, publicly wracked with awful tragedies — murders, kidnappings — centering on white female victims, but when the same things happen to black women in town, it barely makes the news. (In the exhaustive aftermath that followed Rolling Stone’s discredited story of fraternity gang rape at the University of Virginia, hardly anyone thought to mention that the first rape known to have occurred on the campus was the gang rape of a seventeen-year-old slave.)



[The New Yorker]

Rosie Gray interviews several "alt-right" leaders and explains why the movement has been unable to "shed its association with older fascist and white-supremacist ideas and movements."

Over the past year a schism had already taken place among the alt-right, particularly after Spencer’s conference. Some right-wing activists who had once called themselves alt-right began peeling off, favoring terms like "new right." The blogger and Twitter personality Mike Cernovich, who has clashed with Spencer, is one of these. Cernovich has revamped himself as a key figure in the pro-Trump media sphere, which has become obsessed with rooting out globalist enemies of Trump rather than advancing overtly racial politics.



"These alt-right people are so scared of people calling them a cuck they walked with them," Cernovich said, referring to the neo-Nazis. "Those dumb motherfuckers, are you kidding me? They're gonna let themselves be in pictures with the Nazi flag?"



[The Atlantic]

Eric Levitz traces the long history of Republican dog whistles to white racists and offers a few ways for Republican policy makers to distance themselves from the ugliest part of their base.

For half-a-century, the GOP has deliberately exploited — and inflamed — white racial animus, as a means of obtaining political power. That isn't partisan hyperbole; it's historical fact. In 1964, the Democratic Party's embrace of civil rights left most of the white South (and hefty portions of the white North) without a political home. This development provided Republicans with a great opportunity, so long as they were sufficiently cynical — or reactionary — to exploit it.

Richard Nixon was both. "We'll go after the racists,' Nixon's special counsel John Ehrlichman wrote, summarizing the spirit of his boss's 1968 campaign. "The subliminal appeal to the anti-black voter was always present in Nixon's statements and speeches."

[New York]