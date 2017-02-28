Despite What Your Brain Says, This Image Of Strawberries Contains Zero Red Pixels

Your brain may be telling you the strawberries in this image look red. But we're here to tell you the truth: Your brain is lying to you; there are no red pixels in this image.





Take a look for yourself:

This picture has NO red pixels. Great demo of color constancy (ht Akiyoshi Kitaoka) pic.twitter.com/pZHvbB6QHE — Matt Lieberman (@social_brains) February 27, 2017





The reason we see the strawberries as red — despite them being definitively not red — is due to the concept of color constancy, which is your brain's way of smoothing out what it perceives as differences in light. It's the same reason some people thought one particular article of women's clothing was a certain two colors, and others thought it was another two.

You can (and should!) read more about the science behind this weird but cool thing at Motherboard.





