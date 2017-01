At first glance, this appears to just be yet another blurry photo of a stack of pre-sliced ham. ​But reader, we beckon you to take a closer look. Notice the fine details in the wood grain table, the ridges in the plastic container and the way the slices stack up at the very bottom of the package, and everything should become clear.

That ham was in focus all along, wasn't it?







