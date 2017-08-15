This Optical Illusion Is Actually Filled With Circles And It's Messing With Our Heads

Some optical illusions are fun because they make you see something that looks trippy or surreal. Others are a bit more frustrating because they question your previously-unchallenged view of the world.

You'll never guess which kind of image made the rounds on Imgur last week. You got it — sixteen circles hide in this image. Can you find them?

If you're having trouble locating the sixteen circles in what's known as "The Coffer Illusion," we have an explanation. Upon first glance, your brain is likely to actively resist seeing the round shapes due to our natural inclination to group objects together. But if you stare long enough, you should be able to start to see the circles.