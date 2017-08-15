ALL SQUARED UP

This Optical Illusion Is Actually Filled With Circles And It's Messing With Our Heads

Some optical illusions are fun because they make you see something that looks trippy or surreal. Others are a bit more frustrating because they question your previously-unchallenged view of the world. 

You'll never guess which kind of image made the rounds on Imgur last week. You got it — sixteen circles hide in this image. Can you find them?

There are 16 circles in this image.
 

If you're having trouble locating the sixteen circles in what's known as "The Coffer Illusion," we have an explanation. Upon first glance, your brain is likely to actively resist seeing the round shapes due to our natural inclination to group objects together. But if you stare long enough, you should be able to start to see the circles.

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
CAMERA STRAPS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Maybe The Most Well-Designed Camera Straps Ever

5 diggs peakdesign.com
Cult-favorites Peak Design have created two new ultralight and versatile camera straps that fit in your pocket. The third generation anchors included with the straps make them quick connecting and attach to any camera. They can handle 200+ pounds of force.
THE REVOLUTION WILL BE STREAMED

7 diggs Variety
For a soft-spoken man, Netflix's Ted Sarandos makes a lot of thunderous news. Just consider the headlines he's generated over the last week alone with a succession of game-changing deals.