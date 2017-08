The Café Wall illusion has been around for a while (you've likely seen a version that looks like this), but this new version takes the effect to new heights:

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/e2d3aefa6ee94b3b87747732b1cec3c1_a1bf0a46f4a44facb6a88a3c74bee7b1_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Yes, those lines are all horizontal — they're not slanted, they're not curved. No, you're not going insane.





[Via Twitter]