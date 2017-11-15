Strange Robocall Pretends To Be A Washington Post Reporter Seeking Damaging Information On Roy Moore

Tuesday afternoon, Alabama broadcaster WKRG reported on a strange robocall that appeared to impersonate a Washington Post reporter named "Lenny Bernstein" seeking "damaging remarks" from women about Senate candidate Roy Moore. When Pastor Al Moore, one of the people who received the call, sent an email to the address provided, it bounced back. There is a reporter at the post named Lenny Bernstein, but he covers public health issues, not politics:

To all who've been in touch: Thanks for the support. For the record, I definitely DO work at the Post and we definitely DON'T report that way. Appalling effort to discredit the great work the Post and other journos do. — Lenny Bernstein (@LennyMBernstein) November 15, 2017

The call appears to be an attempt to discredit the original report alleging sexual misconduct against Roy Moore, which was published last Thursday. Since then, five women in total have come forward to accuse Moore of assault, misconduct, or pursuit of a minor.



The call offered "between $5,000 and $7,000" for "a female between the ages of 54 to 57 years old willing to make damaging remarks about candidate Roy Moore," framing the original report as a matter of bribery. It also brazenly used antisemitic tropes, giving the reporter a stereotypical Jewish-sounding name.

The Post responded by saying "The call's description of our reporting methods bears no relationship to reality. We are shocked and appalled that anyone would stoop to this level to discredit real journalism."



