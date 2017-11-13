New Accuser Says Roy Moore Attacked Her When She Was 16

A new accuser has come forward to allege that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16. The accusation, which Alabama businesswoman Beverly Young Nelson made at a press conference with lawyer Gloria Allred, comes on the heels of the Washington Post's bombshell report about four other women who say Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore sexually pursued them when they were teenagers.

In a tearful statement, Nelson says that when she was a waitress at a restaurant in 1975, Moore, a customer, used to touch her hair as she walked by him. One night, Moore allegedly offered her a ride home from the restaurant but drove her to a deserted section of the restaurant parking lot and violently assaulted her.

Mr. Moore reached over and began groping me, putting his hands on my breasts. I tried to open my car door to leave, but he reached over and locked it so I could not get out. I tried fighting him off, while yelling at him to stop, but instead of stopping he began squeezing my neck attempting to force my head onto his crotch. I continued to struggle. I was determined that I was not going to allow him to force me to have sex with him. I was terrified. He was also trying to pull my shirt off. I thought that he was going to rape me. I was twisting and struggling and begging him to stop. I had tears running down my face.



At some point he gave up. He then looked at me and said, "You are a child. I am the District Attorney of Etowah County. If you tell anyone about this, no one will believe you." He finally allowed me to open the car door and I either fell out or he pushed me out. I was on the ground as he pulled out of the parking area behind the restaurant. The passenger door was open as he burned rubber pulling away leaving me laying there on the cold concrete in the dark.