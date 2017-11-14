'YOU READ THE STORY AND IT JUST SHAKES YOU'

Roy Moore's Democratic Opponent Releases First Ads Referencing His Sexual Misconduct Scandal

On Thursday, The Washington Post published the first allegations of sexual misconduct against former Alabama judge and current Senate candidate Roy Moore, with five women alleging that Moore pursued them while they were under 18. One said she had a sexual relationship with Moore when she was 14 and he was 32. Since then, Beverly Young accused Moore of assaulting her when she was 16 and The New Yorker published a report claiming that local mall managers and patrons knew Moore as someone who hit on underage girls, and who was maybe even banned for his misconduct. 

Largely, Democratic candidate Doug Jones has left Republicans to attack Moore, with leaders calling for Moore to "step aside." Now, after almost a week of accusations, Jones is finally launching ads addressing the controversy. The first ad, features Republicans who are voting for Jones. While not directly naming the sexual misconduct allegations, people featured in the ad say things like "this time it's even worse" and "you read the story and it just shakes you." 

 

In the second ad, another Republican tells viewers "Don't vote for the party. Vote for the man."

 

Polls show the race tightening, with Moore still in the lead. 


Benjamin Goggin is the News Editor at Digg. 

