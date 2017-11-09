How Top Republicans Are Reacting To Allegations That Roy Moore Had Sexual Relationship With 14-Year-Old

JUST SHOW YOURSELF OUT NOW

On Thursday, a Washington Post piece published accusations that former judge and current Republican candidate for Alabama's open Senate seat Roy Moore had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old when he was 32 and repeatedly pursued relationships with minors.

The accusations are a shocking last-minute surprise for a campaign that has been plagued with constant reminders that Moore is a homophobic, fundamentalist zealot who has been repeatedly fired and reprimanded for trying to unconstitutionally use his power to try to impose an arbitrary religious morality upon others. Despite this fact, Moore has succeeded to maintain a lead in the Alabama senate race, and some Republicans in Washington have come to embrace him (others haven't). Here's what you need to know.

Moore Is Accused Of Having A Sexual Relationship With A 14-Year-Old When He Was 32

Leigh Corfman and her mother say they met Moore while he was a district attorney outside a courtroom. Moore offered to watch Leigh while her mother went inside to conduct business. He reportedly took her phone number and days later met her and kissed her. The next date reportedly turned sexual:



On a second visit, she says, he took off her shirt and pants and removed his clothes. He touched her over her bra and underpants, she says, and guided her hand to touch him over his underwear.

“I wanted it over with — I wanted out,” she remembers thinking. “Please just get this over with. Whatever this is, just get it over.” Corfman says she asked Moore to take her home, and he did.

Three other women accused him of pursuing them while they were underage in the article.

Moore Denies The Accusations

In a statement, Moore's campaign denied that accusations, calling them a "political attack" and "fake news":

ROY MOORE statement in: pic.twitter.com/QpTIFwO18e — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) November 9, 2017

Republicans Are Calling On Moore To Withdraw

Roy Moore received a tepid embrace from Washington Republicans in late October, but after The Post's accusations, Republicans seem eager to purge themselves of the polarizing figure. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was joined by a bevy of other politicians in saying Moore should step away from the election if the accusations are true.

Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

MCCONNELL: "If these allegations are true, he must step aside." — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 9, 2017

Senator Susan Collins (R-ME)

If there is any truth at all to these horrific allegations, Roy Moore should immediately step aside as a Senate candidate. — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) November 9, 2017

Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK)

Alaska senator Lisa Murkowski in the Post's Roy Moore bombshell story: "I'm horrified and if this is true he needs to step down immediately." — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) November 9, 2017

Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ)

Sen. Jeff Flake says "of course" he's concerned about the Roy Moore story in WaPo. Asked if Moore should withdraw, Flake said: "if these prove true, yes." — Emma Loop (@LoopEmma) November 9, 2017

Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD)

ROUNDS on Roy Moore: “If they are true then he should seriously think about stepping aside.” — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) November 9, 2017

Senator John Thune (R-SD)

Thune says Moore should withdraw if allegations prove true. McConnell says he has a statement coming. — Kristina L. Peterson (@kristinapet) November 9, 2017





Senator John McCain (R-AZ)



McCain, notably, is the first top Republican to eschew any "if true" caveats:

McCain says Moore should step down right away, no "if true" caveat pic.twitter.com/BvvtIx5oSE — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) November 9, 2017

Senator Rob Portman (R-OH)

Rob Portman joined McCain by saying he assumes the accusations are true:

Rob Portman on Roy Moore:



"I think if what we read is true, and people are on the record so I assume it is, then he should step aside." — Dylan Scott (@dylanlscott) November 9, 2017

Senator John Cornyn (R-TX)



John Cornyn, who endorsed Moore, called that allegations disturbing but did not call for Moore to back away from the election:

Sen. Cornyn says he finds allegations against Roy Moore to be "deeply disturbing and troubling," and "it's up to the governor and the folks in Alabama" to decide if he should step aside from the Senate race in the state. — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) November 9, 2017

Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL)



JUST IN: "If that's true, I don't believe there'd be any place for him in the United States Senate," Sen Shelby says of Senate candidate Roy Moore after Washington Post report - @kasie — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) November 9, 2017

Senator Luther Strange (R-AL)

Senator Luther Strange, who was appointed to Jeff Sessions' senate seat before losing the primary to Moore, called the development "disturbing":





Sen. Luther Strange: "It's a very, very disturbing report. That's all I have to say. I've just seen it and I'll have more to say." — Emma Loop (@LoopEmma) November 9, 2017

Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA)

Sen. Toomey on Roy Moore: “If there’s a shred of truth to it, then he need to step aside.” — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) November 9, 2017

Senator Mike Lee (R-UT)



.@SenMikeLee on Roy Moore: “If these allegations are true, Judge Moore should resign." Lee had endorsed him previously. #utpol — Thomas Burr (@thomaswburr) November 9, 2017

Senator Steve Daines (R-MT)

JUST IN: Sen @SteveDaines , who endorsed Roy Moore: “These are very serious allegations and if true he should step down” — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) November 9, 2017

Senator Corey Gardner (R-CO)

NEW Stmt from NRSC Chair @SenCoryGardner: “If these allegations are found to be true, Roy Moore must drop out of the Alabama special Senate election.” — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) November 9, 2017

Senator Tim Scott (R-SC)

Tim Scott on Roy Moore: “If they’re accurate, he should step aside.” — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) November 9, 2017

Alabama State Auditor Compares Allegations To Bible

Alabama State Auditor Jim Ziegler defended Moore, saying "He’s clean as a hound’s tooth... take Joseph and Mary. Mary was a teenager and Joseph was an adult carpenter. They became parents of Jesus."



There Are Reportedly Efforts To Launch A Write-In Campaign

According to The Washington Post's Aaron Blake, it may be too late to change Moore's name on the ballot, with absentee ballots already being printed and sent out for the December 12th special election.

Alabama elections division spox tells me it's "too late" to replace Moore on the ballot. Ballots already being printed; absentees already sent out. — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) November 9, 2017

Senator Lisa Murkowski is reportedly exploring the possibility of waging a write-in campaign for Moore's primary competitor, Senator Luther Strange, who was appointed to Jeff Sessions' seat when he became Attorney General.





This post will be updated as more reactions come in.



