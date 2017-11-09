How Top Republicans Are Reacting To Allegations That Roy Moore Had Sexual Relationship With 14-Year-Old

On Thursday, a Washington Post piece published accusations that former judge and current Republican candidate for Alabama's open Senate seat Roy Moore had a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old when he was 32 and repeatedly pursued relationships with minors.
The accusations are a shocking last-minute surprise for a campaign that has been plagued with constant reminders that Moore is a homophobic, fundamentalist zealot who has been repeatedly fired and reprimanded for trying to unconstitutionally use his power to try to impose an arbitrary religious morality upon others. Despite this fact, Moore has succeeded to maintain a lead in the Alabama senate race, and some Republicans in Washington have come to embrace him (others haven't). Here's what you need to know.
Moore Is Accused Of Having A Sexual Relationship With A 14-Year-Old When He Was 32
Leigh Corfman and her mother say they met Moore while he was a district attorney outside a courtroom. Moore offered to watch Leigh while her mother went inside to conduct business. He reportedly took her phone number and days later met her and kissed her. The next date reportedly turned sexual:
On a second visit, she says, he took off her shirt and pants and removed his clothes. He touched her over her bra and underpants, she says, and guided her hand to touch him over his underwear.
“I wanted it over with — I wanted out,” she remembers thinking. “Please just get this over with. Whatever this is, just get it over.” Corfman says she asked Moore to take her home, and he did.
Three other women accused him of pursuing them while they were underage in the article.
Moore Denies The Accusations
In a statement, Moore's campaign denied that accusations, calling them a "political attack" and "fake news":
Republicans Are Calling On Moore To Withdraw
Roy Moore received a tepid embrace from Washington Republicans in late October, but after The Post's accusations, Republicans seem eager to purge themselves of the polarizing figure. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was joined by a bevy of other politicians in saying Moore should step away from the election if the accusations are true.
Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY)
Senator Susan Collins (R-ME)
Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK)
Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ)
Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD)
Senator John Thune (R-SD)
Senator John McCain (R-AZ)
McCain, notably, is the first top Republican to eschew any "if true" caveats:
Senator Rob Portman (R-OH)
Rob Portman joined McCain by saying he assumes the accusations are true:
Senator John Cornyn (R-TX)
John Cornyn, who endorsed Moore, called that allegations disturbing but did not call for Moore to back away from the election:
Senator Richard Shelby (R-AL)
Senator Luther Strange (R-AL)
Senator Luther Strange, who was appointed to Jeff Sessions' senate seat before losing the primary to Moore, called the development "disturbing":
Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA)
Senator Mike Lee (R-UT)
Senator Steve Daines (R-MT)
Senator Corey Gardner (R-CO)
Senator Tim Scott (R-SC)
Alabama State Auditor Compares Allegations To Bible
Alabama State Auditor Jim Ziegler defended Moore, saying "He’s clean as a hound’s tooth... take Joseph and Mary. Mary was a teenager and Joseph was an adult carpenter. They became parents of Jesus."
There Are Reportedly Efforts To Launch A Write-In Campaign
According to The Washington Post's Aaron Blake, it may be too late to change Moore's name on the ballot, with absentee ballots already being printed and sent out for the December 12th special election.
Senator Lisa Murkowski is reportedly exploring the possibility of waging a write-in campaign for Moore's primary competitor, Senator Luther Strange, who was appointed to Jeff Sessions' seat when he became Attorney General.
This post will be updated as more reactions come in.