Uh, Hidden Valley Is Selling Kegs Of Ranch Dressing

​This week has been a good week for insane things you can buy online. But if $1,000 for a tin can is a little bit too steep a price for you, perhaps this $50 keg of Hidden Valley will be more your speed:

Hidden Valley is selling a keg. It can be filled with up to 5 liters of ranch dressing. https://t.co/c50eCeAPD9 pic.twitter.com/HuXo6izGQt — Kim Bhasin (@KimBhasin) November 7, 2017

That's right, you can finally headstand chug something even less healthy than Natty Light. At 9.7 inches tall and 6.3 inches across, this FDA-approved keg promises a "year supply" of ranch, which we're pretty sure Hidden Valley estimates to be 5 liters, considering that's the capacity of the keg.

If you pre-order this piece of art today, it'll ship out on December 11, which means it could be the perfect holiday gift for the ranch lover in your life. And if you need some stocking stuffers, look no further than these ranch-inspired items:

We need to lie down.





[Via Kim Bhasin]