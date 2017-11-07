SHOULD HAVE STAYED HIDDEN

Uh, Hidden Valley Is Selling Kegs Of Ranch Dressing

​This week has been a good week for insane things you can buy online. But if $1,000 for a tin can is a little bit too steep a price for you, perhaps this $50 keg of Hidden Valley will be more your speed:

 

That's right, you can finally headstand chug something even less healthy than Natty Light. At 9.7 inches tall and 6.3 inches across, this FDA-approved keg promises a "year supply" of ranch, which we're pretty sure Hidden Valley estimates to be 5 liters, considering that's the capacity of the keg.

If you pre-order this piece of art today, it'll ship out on December 11, which means it could be the perfect holiday gift for the ranch lover in your life. And if you need some stocking stuffers, look no further than these ranch-inspired items:

 flavourgallery.com


We need to lie down.


[Via Kim Bhasin]

Joey Cosco is an Associate Social Media and Video Editor at Digg.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals

Trending Tech Stories

CHUNDER DOWN UNDER

0 diggs deadspin.com
Today is Melbourne Cup day, the most wonderful time of the year, the designated and officially sanctioned horserace/alcohol drinking competition when thousands and thousands of Aussies dress up in their finest duds and get blitzed while intrepid photographers capture it all in order to delight of the rest of us.