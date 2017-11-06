Tiffany Is Selling A Tin Can For $1,000 Because The Rich Have Lost Their Damn Minds

Do you have a ton of money to burn on something as insignificant and obscenely decadent as a 4.5 inch "tin can" replica made of sterling silver and vermeil? No? Good.

Look at this dumb can:

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/788536092c7e40269a09c1b63b324b9b_bb1d3399650f4a6388b2b2128c9dfe4c_1_post.png" alt="" />

Yes, Tiffany — the illustrious and world famous jeweler — really is selling this stupid thing for $1,000. You can but it, Tiffany Blue accent stripe and all, from the company's website.

Anyway, here's a lifestyle shot of this piece of shit holding a bunch of other dumb garbage:

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/79197c1082e54ccd9b06edacbbc1139c_bb1d3399650f4a6388b2b2128c9dfe4c_1_post.png" alt="" />





There are some other fantastically crazy entries in the brand's "Everyday Objects" collection, like this here "paint can ice bucket," priced at a cool $1,200:

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/10e46c3595ce454dba5d603d16d78f7b_bb1d3399650f4a6388b2b2128c9dfe4c_1_post.png" alt="" />





Or this crazy straw made of sterling silver and rose vermeil. You know, the thing kids drink out of. $350:





<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/328718f4bcc6438b9207fd5992ab08b5_bb1d3399650f4a6388b2b2128c9dfe4c_1_post.png" alt="" />





Or this apple box (a box in which you can store a single apple, we suppose?) at the low, low price of $300:

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/c120c122ebba497982b0d9a0cb4806cb_bb1d3399650f4a6388b2b2128c9dfe4c_1_post.png" alt="" />

Or, you know, don't buy these things! Instead you can donate your money to relief efforts in Puerto Rico, where people still need your help.