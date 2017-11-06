MORE LIKE POP FART

Tiffany Is Selling A Tin Can For $1,000 Because The Rich Have Lost Their Damn Minds

Do you have a ton of money to burn on something as insignificant and obscenely decadent as a 4.5 inch "tin can" replica made of sterling silver and vermeil? No? Good.

Look at this dumb can:

 tiffany.com

Yes, Tiffany — the illustrious and world famous jeweler — really is selling this stupid thing for $1,000. You can but it, Tiffany Blue accent stripe and all, from the company's website.

Anyway, here's a lifestyle shot of this piece of shit holding a bunch of other dumb garbage:

 
tiffany.com


There are some other fantastically crazy entries in the brand's "Everyday Objects" collection, like this here "paint can ice bucket," priced at a cool $1,200:

 tiffany.com


Or this crazy straw made of sterling silver and rose vermeil. You know, the thing kids drink out of. $350:


 tiffany.com


Or this apple box (a box in which you can store a single apple, we suppose?) at the low, low price of $300:

 tiffany.com

Or, you know, don't buy these things! Instead you can donate your money to relief efforts in Puerto Rico, where people still need your help.

