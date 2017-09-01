Nurse Legally Prevents Cop From Taking Blood From Unconscious Patient, Gets Roughly Arrested

​A nurse at the University of Utah's hospital was arrested by a detective after she — justifiably — blocked him from drawing blood from a severely injured and unconscious suspect

WATCH: Shocking footage shows a Utah nurse being arrested for refusing to give a patient's blood to police pic.twitter.com/tVcc2WUBoi — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 1, 2017

As the Washington Post notes, nurse Alex Wubbels was on solid legal footing when she blocked detective Jeff Payne from drawing blood from the patient:

The detective didn’t have a warrant, first off. And the patient wasn’t conscious, so he couldn’t give consent. Without that, the detective was barred from collecting blood samples — not just by hospital policy, but by basic constitutional law... “So why don’t we just write a search warrant,” the officer wearing the body camera says to Payne. “They don’t have PC,” Payne responds, using the abbreviation for probable cause, which police must have to get a warrant for search and seizure. He adds that he plans to arrest the nurse if she doesn’t allow him to draw blood. “I’ve never gone this far,” he says.

[Washington Post]





You can watch the full 19-minute video of the incident over at the Post.





