Nurse Legally Prevents Cop From Taking Blood From Unconscious Patient, Gets Roughly Arrested

A nurse at the University of Utah's hospital was arrested by a detective after she — justifiably — blocked him from drawing blood from a severely injured and unconscious suspect
As the Washington Post notes, nurse Alex Wubbels was on solid legal footing when she blocked detective Jeff Payne from drawing blood from the patient:
The detective didn’t have a warrant, first off. And the patient wasn’t conscious, so he couldn’t give consent. Without that, the detective was barred from collecting blood samples — not just by hospital policy, but by basic constitutional law...
“So why don’t we just write a search warrant,” the officer wearing the body camera says to Payne.
“They don’t have PC,” Payne responds, using the abbreviation for probable cause, which police must have to get a warrant for search and seizure. He adds that he plans to arrest the nurse if she doesn’t allow him to draw blood. “I’ve never gone this far,” he says.
You can watch the full 19-minute video of the incident over at the Post.
Related
Georgia cop fired after telling white woman "We only kill black people" during traffic stop