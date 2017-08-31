Cop Reassures White Woman During Traffic Stop: 'We Only Kill Black People'

​When a white woman was pulled over by Georgia cop Greg Abbott in 2016, she expressed concern about moving her hands for fear of being shot. Abbot, in response, reassured her that "[cops] only shoot black people," as captured by this disturbing dash cam footage:

White woman pulled over in Cobb County, GA. Tells cop she is nervous.



He tells her cops only shoot Black people 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/E9bQMNtviK — Thinker (@areta) August 31, 2017

In a statement to WSB-TV, Abbot's attorney said the cop's words should be seen in context:



"Lt. Greg Abbott is a highly respected 28-year veteran of the Cobb County Police Department. He is cooperating with the department's internal investigation and will continue to do so. His comments must be observed in their totality to understand their context. He was attempting to de-escalate a situation involving an uncooperative passenger. In context, his comments were clearly aimed at attempting to gain compliance by using the passenger's own statements and reasoning to avoid making an arrest.”





Since the video came to light, Abbott has been reassigned to administrative duties, pending the outcome of an investigation.





[Via WSB-TV]



