Here's Marshawn Lynch Absolutely Wrecking A Bunch Of High Schoolers

​Marshawn Lynch is the most fun professional football player of all time by a wide margin. This week — despite serving a suspension from the NFL — he managed to widen the gap just a little bit more.

Please enjoy the Oakland Raiders running back just absolutely handling a bunch of kids who currently play for Lynch's old high school, Oakland Technical High:

A post shared by Shawn Lynch (@beastmode) on Oct 26, 2017 at 12:05am PDT





Lynch, of course, is free to do these sorts of shenanigans this week because he's serving a one week suspension from the NFL for an altercation with an official during week seven's game against Kansas City. It doesn't seem like he's letting that bring him down. Though, then again, what can really bring Marshawn down? (Nothing.)

[Via SB Nation]