'OVER AND OVER AND OVER... AND OVER'

Update 4/26/17: Lynch has come out of retirement and is back in the NFL, pending a physical with the Oakland Raiders. The interview answer is still gold.





Previously: Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch recently retired from the NFL. In the interview a few weeks back where he confirmed that he was retiring, he also dropped this absolute gem of an answer about his "Beast Mode" philosophy:



This is the greatest video I have ever seen in my life 😂😩😭 pic.twitter.com/miB0ZF1Sdt — Football Posts (@FballPosts) June 21, 2016

Point made, Marshawn. Point made.

