Email Prankster Convinces Jared Kushner's Lawyer That He's Been Sending Dirty Emails On His Private Server

The revelation that Jared Kushner has been using a private email account to conduct White House business has led to innumerable "But his emails!" jokes as well as thoughtful ruminations on just how brazen Kushner's use of a private account is after his father-in-law spent much of the campaign harping on Hillary Clinton's use of one.

But most importantly, it's led to the return of noted "email prankster" @SINON_REBORN (seen previously duping Breitbart reporters into thinking he was Steve Bannon).

The prankster reached out to Kushner's lawyer Abbe Lowell from the account "kushner.jared@mail.com" and proceeded to ask very concerned questions about the... nature of what might be found in his private account. Despite the increasing oddness of the emails, Lowell took everything in stride, advising the fake Kushner: "Don't delete. Don't send to anyone." You can read the full exchange below (starting chronologically from the top down):

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/1ff55ca1d3da4e3899572e796a6b352b_79015723646e48b98bf38b937de7536a_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

It appears that Lowell's trust finally broke when Kushner referenced an adult video featuring an actress who "looks exactly like a younger Hillary Clinton." We're surprised it took him that long.

Business Insider asked Lowell about the emails; he refused to comment.





[SINON_REBORN via Business Insider]​