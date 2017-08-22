CHECK THOSE EMAIL ADDRESSES, FOLKS

Prankster Fools Breitbart Editor Into Thinking He's Steve Bannon, And The Emails Are Quite Something

​Steve Bannon left the White House last Friday and returned to Breitbart News, the right-wing outlet he'd headed prior to taking a role in Trump's administration. 

Seizing on the opportunity, email prankster @SINON_REBORN — who previously targeted top administration members and fooled a few, including Anthony Scaramucci — emailed Breitbart's editor-in-chief Alex Marlow from steven.bannon@usa.com to discuss his "plans" for going after Ivanka and Jared.

@SINON_REBORN tweeted the exchange, which contains some, uh, interesting quotes: 

 

 

Some of the weirdest bits:

  • Marlow bringing up the internet rumor that Jared Kushner is a cuckold ("cucks" are an obsession of Breitbart)
  • Fake Bannon saying Trump decants his wine through Melania's used pantyhose (Trump does not drink, either wine or Scotch), and Marlow not skipping a beat
  • Marlow dropping that he knew someone who went on to play for the Yankees


In a statement to CNN, Marlow said "The obsession with Breitbart News is simply a result of our effectiveness. This time, an imposter deceitfully obtained and shared with CNN tongue-in-cheek emails that revealed that we feel Globalists present an existential threat to the agenda that got President Trump elected."

[Read more at CNN


@SINON_REBORN also hooked Breitbart senior-editor-at-large Joel Pollak, although he got less out of him: 

 


