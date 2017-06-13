What To Expect From Jeff Sessions' Senate Testimony

Last week, former FBI Director James Comey testified in front of the Senate intelligence committee on the events that led up to his firing by President Donald Trump. On Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions will give his testimony to the committee in an open hearing.

What To Expect

Why Did Comey Believe Sessions Needed To Recuse Himself?

While there were many explosive moments from Comey's testimony that will inevitably reverberate in Washington for years to come, one of the most immediately alarming was when he said he had a secret reason for believing that Sessions had to recuse himself from the Justice Department's investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election. On Tuesday, there are sure to be questions about what led Comey to that conclusion.



What Did Sessions Know About Trump's Talks With Comey?

Comey told senators that he did not tell Sessions that Trump asked him to end the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, but that he did ask Sessions to make sure he wasn't left alone with Trump again. He claims Sessions did not respond. Senators are sure to follow up on these claims made by Comey — asking what Sessions knew about Comey's conversations with Trump, and if and why he didn't respond to Comey's request.

What Role Has Sessions Played In The Russia Investigation?

Despite his recusal from the investigation into Russia's election interference, Sessions played a role in Comey's firing and helped interview candidates for Comey's replacement. Senators are sure to ask about that interview process and about Sessions' distance from the Russia investigation since his recusal.

Did Sessions Have A Third Meeting With Kislyak?

Sessions recused himself from the investigation into the Trump administration's connections to Russia after it was revealed that he had failed to disclose two meetings he had with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Now, Sessions is under further scrutiny after Comey reportedly told senators in a closed hearing that Sessions may have had a third meeting with Kislyak. The issue will likely be a topic of discussion for senators who were misled about Sessions' meetings with Russians once already.

Will Sessions Invoke Executive Privilege?

It's possible that Sessions may avoid the meat of much of the questions, invoking executive privilege, which is the privilege that executive branch officials possess to withhold information in the name of the public interest. When asked about the possibility, Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters, "I think it depends on the scope of the questions."

How To Watch

The testimony begins at 2:30pm EDT, and will air on major networks such as CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and CSPAN. You can find a live stream here.



