Just The Good Stuff From James Comey's Senate Testimony

James Comey is set to testify about his interactions with President Donald Trump, who fired him last month, in front of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence today. It's easily the most highly anticipated congressional hearing of the year, if not the decade.
We already know some of what Comey will say, because he released a prepared statement (which he'll read in front of the committee) yesterday. But there are still plenty of unanswered questions, and Comey will likely face scrutiny from Democrats and Republicans alike for the way he responded to Trump's requests for his loyalty and cooperation.
You can watch the hearing live over at C-SPAN (most TV networks will also be carrying it live), and we'll be updating this post with highlights as they occur.
Updates will appear in reverse chronological order, so scroll to the bottom to start at the beginning.
Despite Statements Yesterday That Trump Felt 'Vindicated' By Comey's Statement, Trump Is Changing His Tune
Comey Declines To Say Whether Trump Obstructed Justice
Everyone who was hoping for Comey to accuse Trump of obstructing justice today will be disappointed. He just told Burr, "I don't think it's for me to say whether Trump obstructed justice."
However, Comey also makes it clear that special prosecutor Robert Mueller is looking into obstruction of justice.
Comey Denies That Trump Ever Tried To Stop The Russia Investigation
Asked whether President Trump ever tried to stop the Russia investigation, Comey says, "Not to my understanding, no."
Comey Declines To Read His Prepared Statement Aloud But Describes Reaction To Being Fired
Makes sense, since literally everyone present has already read it, probably multiple times. (If you haven't read it yet, you can find it here.) Comey starts out by describing his reaction to being fired, saying, "The shifting explanations confused me and increasingly concerned me."
Here, Comey says, "It confused me when I saw on television the president saying that he actually fired me because of the Russia investigation."
And here, Comey calls Trump's explanations for his firing "lies plain and simple."
Democratic Vice Chair Mark Warner Summarizes The Evidence Of Trump's Interference In The Investigation
"Think about it — the president of the United State asking the FBI director to drop an ongoing investigation," says Warner, later adding, "This is not a witch hunt. This is not fake news."