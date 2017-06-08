Just The Good Stuff From James Comey's Senate Testimony

​James Comey is set to testify about his interactions with President Donald Trump, who fired him last month, in front of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence today. It's easily the most highly anticipated congressional hearing of the year, if not the decade.

We already know some of what Comey will say, because he released a prepared statement (which he'll read in front of the committee) yesterday. But there are still plenty of unanswered questions, and Comey will likely face scrutiny from Democrats and Republicans alike for the way he responded to Trump's requests for his loyalty and cooperation.

You can watch the hearing live over at C-SPAN (most TV networks will also be carrying it live), and we'll be updating this post with highlights as they occur.

Updates will appear in reverse chronological order, so scroll to the bottom to start at the beginning.

Despite Statements Yesterday That Trump Felt 'Vindicated' By Comey's Statement, Trump Is Changing His Tune

BREAKING: Source: Trump `disputes' Comey's claim that he asked for loyalty and to let go of the Flynn probe. — The Associated Press (@AP) June 8, 2017





Comey Declines To Say Whether Trump Obstructed Justice

Everyone who was hoping for Comey to accuse Trump of obstructing justice today will be disappointed. He just told Burr, "I don't think it's for me to say whether Trump obstructed justice."

Comey: "I don't think it's for me to say" if Trump obstructed justice https://t.co/eInAkGbaO2 — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 8, 2017

However, Comey also makes it clear that special prosecutor Robert Mueller is looking into obstruction of justice.





Comey just said he is "sure" Mueller is investigating Trump for obstruction of justice. — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) June 8, 2017

Comey Denies That Trump Ever Tried To Stop The Russia Investigation

Asked whether President Trump ever tried to stop the Russia investigation, Comey says, "Not to my understanding, no."





Comey: The President did not ask me to stop the Russian investigation into the US election https://t.co/PS07YPLlxO #ComeyHearing — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 8, 2017

Comey Declines To Read His Prepared Statement Aloud But Describes Reaction To Being Fired

Makes sense, since literally everyone present has already read it, probably multiple times. (If you haven't read it yet, you can find it here.) Comey starts out by describing his reaction to being fired, saying, "The shifting explanations confused me and increasingly concerned me."

Here, Comey says, "It confused me when I saw on television the president saying that he actually fired me because of the Russia investigation."

Comey: "It confused me when I saw on television the president saying that he actually fired me because of the Russia investigation" pic.twitter.com/074SZ7roJP — ABC News (@ABC) June 8, 2017

And here, Comey calls Trump's explanations for his firing "lies plain and simple."



Comey on Trump's explanation for firing: 'Those were lies plain and simple' https://t.co/w03g6MrgTm — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 8, 2017

Democratic Vice Chair Mark Warner Summarizes The Evidence Of Trump's Interference In The Investigation

"Think about it — the president of the United State asking the FBI director to drop an ongoing investigation," says Warner, later adding, "This is not a witch hunt. This is not fake news."

Republican Committee Chairman Richard Burr Promises A 'Unified Bipartisan Approach' To The Investigation

Burr to Comey: "The American people need to hear your side of the story, just as they need to hear the president's description of events." pic.twitter.com/HKaNvZxLis — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) June 8, 2017





How Much Anticipation? Look At This Line To Get Into The Hearing

So what does it look like to sit in one of the 88 seats to see Comey? #ComeyDay pic.twitter.com/00cRUqDuhB — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) June 8, 2017







