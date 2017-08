Rescue operations are ongoing in the Houston area as record flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey has submerged large swaths of the region. Footage from one rescue boat shows a nearly apocalyptic scene, as a helicopter hovers over a neighborhood that's almost entirely under water:

A firsthand look at what's happening on the ground in Houston as seen by a former @WGNNews intern... pic.twitter.com/C5In1Bq76N — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) August 29, 2017





