Here's What's Going On In And Around Houston Right Now

So Much Rain Has Fallen That The National Weather Service Had To Add A New Color To Its Rainfall Map Key

The white area on the map on the right below represents areas where more than 30 inches of rain has already fallen, as of 7 AM Monday.

#Harvey in perspective. So much rain has fallen, we've had to update the color charts on our graphics in order to effectively map it. pic.twitter.com/Su7x2K1uuz — NWS (@NWS) August 28, 2017





Here's a zoomed-in and updated version of that map. As you can see, the area that has received more than 30 inches of rain coincides pretty neatly with the Houston metropolitan area.

Updated rainfall totals from the past 4 days show widespread areas greater than 10" with a large swath over 30" #houwx #glswx #bcswx #txwx pic.twitter.com/6nlrf9DtJJ — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) August 28, 2017

The Latest Forecast Shows Harvey Sliding By Houston And Then Heading North Into Louisiana

The National Hurricane Center's most recent projection of Harvey's path (as of 2 PM ET on Monday) shows it sliding up the Texas coast, hitting western Louisiana by Thursday morning and dispersing over Arkansas over the weekend.

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/b588f6ddbfd2499487dec94772eeb417_cb744118694e47c9a9035ad90589bac8_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />





The NHC's latest public advisory emphasizes that the threat is not over for the Houston area.

Ongoing catastrophic and life-threatening flooding will continue across southeastern Texas. Additional rainfall accumulations of 15 to 25 inches are expected across the upper Texas coast, with isolated storm totals as high as 50 inches...

The flood threat is spreading farther east into Louisiana. Additional rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 inches are expected in southwestern Louisiana, with rainfall amounts of 5 to 15 inches expected in south-central Louisiana and 5 to 10 inches in southeastern Louisiana.

[National Hurricane Center]

A Truly Insane Amount Of Water Has Fallen On Texas Since Friday

To help people visualize how much water Harvey has unleashed on Texas, The Washington Post figured out how it would look if it were a cube.

What would 9 trillion gallons of water look like? https://t.co/uugTXUSdGX pic.twitter.com/fZeht3MiVz — Post Graphics (@PostGraphics) August 28, 2017

As crazy as images of flooded freeways may look, Houston is actually designed to use roads for drainage when bodies of water overflow.

A series of slow-moving rivers, called bayous, provide natural drainage for the area. To account for the certainty of flooding, Houston has built drainage channels, sewers, outfalls, on- and off-road ditches, and detention ponds to hold or move water away from local areas. When they fill, the roadways provide overrun. The dramatic images from Houston that show wide, interstate freeways transformed into rivers look like the cause of the disaster, but they are also its solution, if not an ideal one. This is also why evacuating Houston, a metropolitan area of 6.5 million people, would have been a terrible idea. This is a city run by cars, and sending its residents to sit in gridlock on the thoroughfares and freeways designed to become rivers during flooding would have doomed them to death by water.



[The Atlantic]

Officials Are Trying To Prevent Dam Failure By Releasing Water From Two Reservoirs Near Houston

The US Army Corps of Engineers is ​doing a controlled release of water from two reservoirs to the west of Houston. The water will flow to the Buffalo Bayou, a tributary that flows eastward through central Houston. Residents living near the reservoirs have been advised to evacuate.

Houston is drained by a network of bayous that flow into one outlet, the Houston Ship Channel, a busy shipping port...

Two major reservoirs, Addicks and Barker, were built to help protect the shipping channel — and downtown Houston — from flooding. But Harvey's stormwater filled them to near overflowing, and on Monday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers opened gates into Buffalo Bayou, hoping a controlled release of water would alleviate pressure on the dams. Neighborhoods and roads around the reservoirs were already flooded.

[The Washington Post]





If Addicks Dam were to fail, nearly 7,000 people could die in the resulting flood, according to The Houston Chronicle.

2,000 Houstonians Have Been Rescued From Flooding, And Eight Are Confirmed Dead

Houston's police chief announced at a press conference this morning that 2,000 people had been rescued from flooded homes and vehicles and other life-threatening situations so far.

The Houston police chief said 2,000 people were rescued from flooding in the city Monday and that at least 185 critical rescue requests were pending as Tropical Storm Harvey brought catastrophic rains into flood-prone areas.



Chief Art Acevedo said the goal was to rescue the people making the critical requests by the end of the day.



[Associated Press]





Meanwhile, the state's official death toll rose to eight on Monday.

Officials in Texas said Monday afternoon that at least eight people appear to have died as a result of the storm battering the state. That toll includes six people in Harris County, home to Houston; one person in Rockport, near where Harvey made landfall; and another person in La Marque, near Galveston.

Authorities expect the toll to rise as rescue efforts continue and more rain, rising rivers and surging floodwaters pummel the Gulf Coast.

[The Washington Post]





That death toll may rise again very soon, as a local news station reports that a car holding a family of six was swept away by floodwater yesterday.

A family of six is believed to have died after drowning in a white van Sunday afternoon while trying to escape the floods of Hurricane Harvey, relatives tell KHOU 11 News. It is thus far the single deadliest incident resulting from the storm.

The victims include four children (all 16 or younger) and their great-grandparents. The driver of the vehicle (the children's great-uncle) managed to escape before the van went under water.

[KHOU]

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Has Activated The State's Entire National Guard To Respond To Harvey

After Abbott's Monday morning announcement, about 12,000 guardsmen have now been deployed in response to Harvey.

They will help with search, rescue and recovery efforts in the aftermath of the storm, the governor's office said.

"It is imperative that we do everything possible to protect the lives and safety of people across the state of Texas as we continue to face the aftermath of this storm," Abbott said in a news release Monday, adding that the state's National Guard is working closely with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

[CBS News]

The Best Blogs And Feeds To Follow To Stay Updated About Harvey

To stay updated without getting too freaked out, we've been reading Space City Weather, a blog run by meteorologists Eric Berger and Matt Lanza, posts "hype-free forecasts" for the Houston area several times per day.

The Houston Office of Emergency Management has been posting frequent practical updates about shelters, rescues, airport closures and public safety on Twitter.

And the National Hurricane Center's Twitter feed has up-to-date forecasts on Harvey's projected path and impact.