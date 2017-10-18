People On The Internet Are Convinced That Melania Trump Has A Body Double At The White House

​There have been so many controversies surrounding Donald Trump it's hard to keep track. There were the multiple allegations of sexual assault and misconduct. The money he pockets from local and federal funds whenever he visits Mar-a-Lago. The possible Russia connection, of course. Amid this sea of scandals, randos on the internet are trying to raise awareness about another one: The possibility that First Lady Melania Trump has a body double who appears by Trump's side during official appearances.

Sure, it sounds crazy . But look at the evidence from this video shot on Friday. Exhibit A: When you zoom into her nose during this clip, it looks hella weird and, dare we say, fake.

This is not Melania. To think they would go this far & try & make us think its her on TV is mind blowing. Makes me wonder what else is a lie pic.twitter.com/JhPVmXdGit — BuyLegalMeds.com (@JoeVargas) October 18, 2017

Exhibit B: That hair! The real Melania, a former model, would never show up in public with that dry, frayed mop on her head.

The most compelling bit of evidence that the woman in the clip is not the real Melania is that President Trump — a compulsive liar known for drawing attention to his flaws and misdeeds by vociferously denying them — refers to her as "my wife, Melania, who happens to be right here." Why would he make a point of emphasizing that she's "right here" if she were really right there?

Within hours, the "fake Melania" story had become a full-blown meme, spawning a number of pretty funny comparisons.

"My wife Melania, who happens to be right here" pic.twitter.com/lhnHd3uV9S — sailor pellegrino🕸 (@ashleyayer) October 18, 2017

Fake Melania Trump leaving the press conference after securing the bag pic.twitter.com/SYsYUnH2Cn — Spooky X (@XLNB) October 18, 2017

Fake Melania look like Shock G pic.twitter.com/55AXkKTXbZ — Simone Alexa (@SimoneAlexa) October 18, 2017

Fake Melania as played by @BoJackHorseman 's own Vincent Adultman. pic.twitter.com/fSiDQWTu26 — Kent M. Wilhelm (@kw_hc) October 18, 2017

Sure, it's possible that the woman who appeared by the president's side outside the White House yesterday was the real Melania Trump having a bad hair day and wearing some unflattering sunglasses. But if loving the "fake Melania" meme is wrong, we don't want to be right.

