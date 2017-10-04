Ivanka And Trump Jr. Were Almost Charged With Felony Fraud, And Other Trump News From Today

Wednesday, October 4th. Day 258.

Need more? Check out our live-updating Trump channel. ​

Ivanka Trump And Donald Trump Jr. Were Almost Charged With Felony Fraud

ProPublica reports that Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump were almost charged with felony fraud after misleading prospective buyers of units in their Trump SoHo development with false demand figures, publicly stating that 60% of units had been sold in 2008, when in reality less than 16% had been bought. Contractually, the sales could not close if 15% of the units were not sold. According to the report, multiple emails show the Trumps explicitly citing their use of false figures to attract buyers. After a two-year investigation by the Major Economic Crimes Bureau, the New York District Attorney dropped the case after receiving a large donation from Donald Trump's attorney Marc Kasowitz.

Secretary Of State Repeatedly Brought To The Verge Of Quitting

NBC reports that Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson has repeatedly been brought the verge of quitting by President Trump, calling him a "moron" in front of senior officials after Trump suggested firing a top military official, and threatening to quit after Trump delivered an overtly political speech to the Boy Scouts, an organization Tillerson used to run. According to the report, Tillerson had to be talked down from resigning by Vice President Pence, who along with Chief of Staff Kelly crave stability. Tillerson has now, reportedly, isolated himself, becoming slow to respond to phone calls and letters. At a press conference this morning, Tillerson praised Trump's intelligence and called the reports of his calling Trump a moron "petty."

Trump Visits Puerto Rico, Passing Out Supplies And Adjusting Food Stamp Rules

Tuesday, President Trump visited Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria, giving reassurances that the aftermath could have been much worse, and lobbing supplies at a crowd gathered in a church.



In an interview with Fox News, Trump caused Puerto Rican bonds to sink by suggesting that Puerto Rican debt will be forgiven. "You know they owe a lot of money to your friends on Wall Street. We're gonna have to wipe that out. That's gonna have to be — you know, you can say goodbye to that. I don't know if it's Goldman Sachs but whoever it is, you can wave goodbye to that,” Trump said.

The Hill reports that the Trump administration has granted Puerto Rican residents a temporary waiver for using food stamps to purchase prepared hot food at grocery stores through November. The purchase of hot food with food stamps is usually prohibited.



