Someone Dressed As The Monopoly Man Trolled The Equifax Senate Hearing

A person dressed as the Monopoly man, complete with a white mustache, top hat and monocle, infiltrated the Senate hearing on the massive Equifax data breach to expertly troll the company on Wednesday.

I don't have video of it (yet!) but the Monopoly Man at the Equifax hearing allegedly wiped his brow with a dollar bill earlier pic.twitter.com/Ocuy80hnFL — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) October 4, 2017

The protester, Amanda Werner, was reportedly part of a group attempting to draw attention to forced arbitration clauses used across the business world, that push consumers and workers into private negotiations rather than courts when disputes arise. Equifax attempted to trick consumers into forced arbitration after the data breach by hiding an arbitration clause in the terms of use of a tool that supposedly allowed user to check if their data had become available.

Top trolling at Equifax hearing. pic.twitter.com/qLA6dYzpiI — Furrymustard (@FantomOReilly) October 4, 2017

Protesters in Senate hearings have faced intense backlash as of late. After Desiree Fairooz was escorted out of a Code Pink protest of Jeff Sessions' confirmation hearing for simply laughing, she has faced numerous charges from the Justice Department. The threat appears to have forced protesters to become more creative with their disruptions.

The monopoly man at the Equifax hearings might be my new favourite thing pic.twitter.com/FT9I0qlOF9 — Second Yellow Card (@SecondYellowCrd) October 4, 2017







