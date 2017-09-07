Equifax Hack Exposes 143 Million Social Security Numbers — Here's What's Going On

On Thursday Equifax, a company whose main business is credit monitoring and data security, announced that hackers had stolen the Social Security numbers of 143 million Americans. If you have a credit score this is, to put it lightly, extremely concerning. Here's what's going on.

This Breach Is Huge, Contains The Holy Grail Of Personal Information

The potential number caught in this hack, 143 million, would make this one of the largest data breaches in history. Given the data that was exposed, it might be one of the most costly. Here's CNBC on what was exposed:

The company said the exposed data include names, birth dates, Social Security numbers, addresses and some driver's license numbers, all of which Equifax aims to protect for its customers.



[CNBC]

That sounds bad! For a sense of scale. The entire US population clocks out at 324 million, so this hack could potentially affect about, uh, half of all Americans. According to US census data there are 116 million households in the US, so there's the potential this could impact just about everyone.

Here's Equifax CEO Rick Smith, publicly apologizing via YouTube. "This is clearly a disappointing event," Smith describes one of the biggest data breaches since the dawn of the internet. "And one that strikes at the heart of who we are and what we do. I deeply regret this incident."

Hackers Breached In May, Equifax Didn't Find Out Until Late July

According to Smith's statement, hackers breached an Equifax database sometime in May, which Equifax didn't detect until July 29. They're now announcing it today, September 7.

Of course, this window let three Equifax executives unload about $1.8 million in shares before the news broke, Bloomberg reports:

The credit-reporting service said late Thursday in a statement that it discovered the intrusion on July 29. Regulatory filings show that three days later, Chief Financial Officer John Gamble sold shares worth $946,374 and Joseph Loughran, president of U.S. information solutions, exercised options to dispose of stock worth $584,099. Rodolfo Ploder, president of workforce solutions, sold $250,458 of stock on Aug. 2.



[Bloomberg]

While apparently the executives knew in enough time to engage in some alleged insider trading, the poor folks of Equifax's customer service department seem unprepared, reports Fast Company:

When we called the dedicated hotline Equifax has set up to field inquiries about the hack, we got a recording saying you’re calling outside of normal business hours of 7 a.m. to 1 a.m.—even though we called at 5:45 p.m.



[Fast Company]

Bloomberg reporter Polly Mosendz managed to get through to customer service, and well, it's not good.



I was able to get through to Equifax customer service and OMFG it's a huge mess pic.twitter.com/6XRRBM2Yl6 — Polly Mosendz (@polly) September 7, 2017

The Company's Stock Is Falling Off A Cliff

In what might be the only justice consumers will see in the wake of this breach, Quartz reports that the company's stock is in freefall, dropping some 12 percent in after-hours trading.

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/81cb4181d827437ab624403b45a46aff_2xQkpNl_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

There Doesn't Seem Like Much You Can Do Right Now

Currently, Equifax has a dedicated website set up to handle the breach — although www.equifaxsecurity2017.com doesn't seem like the most confidence-inspiring domain name they could have registered.

If you enter your last name and the last six digits of your Social Security number, Equifax will eventually send you "a message indicating whether your personal information may have been impacted by this incident." Equifax is also offering free enrollment to "all US consumers" for its TrustID Premier identity theft protection and credit monitoring service.

At the time of publication, this writer entered their information, was merely thanked for enrolling in TrustedID Premier, and told to check back a week from now to "continue through the enrollment process."

Outside of finding out if you've been exposed, a potential cautionary measure is to freeze your credit — which restricts access to your credit report, effectively making it impossible for an identity thief to create a new account using your Social Security number. Here's the FTC's primer on how to freeze your credit.

Of course, this doesn't protect you from those using your SSN to gain access to accounts that use it as a form of identity verification. You can change your passwords, but you can't exactly change your SSN, your birthday, or driver license number.