MSNBC Brings On Ed Asner To Talk About Hollywood's Weinstein Response... And He Asks The Reporter For A Kiss Twice

​As the accusations of sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein continue to pile up, Hollywood's role in keeping his behavior quiet over the years (even as it was open secret within the industry) has come under scrutiny. To discuss Hollywood's role and response, MSNBC brought on famous actor Ed Asner as a guest, and things took an uncomfortable turn:

Surreal: Ed Asner is a guest on MSNBC to talk about Hollywood's reaction to Weinstein. He asked the female anchor for a kiss. pic.twitter.com/mpoqOkAzRi — David Mack (@davidmackau) October 11, 2017

At the end of his interview about Weinstein & other topics, Asner tells Chris Jansing, "You still owe me a kiss." pic.twitter.com/Cr9QbJEg2m — David Mack (@davidmackau) October 11, 2017

Later in the conversation, Asner appeared to play the requests off as a joke, which, if it was indeed a joke, is a really bad and ill-time one:

"I've been guilty at times of using my overpowering masculinity to beg for kisses like I did when I opened with the conversation with you" pic.twitter.com/CJqKtLvcOj — David Mack (@davidmackau) October 11, 2017





