IS THIS A JOKE... OR?

MSNBC Brings On Ed Asner To Talk About Hollywood's Weinstein Response... And He Asks The Reporter For A Kiss Twice

​As the accusations of sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein continue to pile up, Hollywood's role in keeping his behavior quiet over the years (even as it was open secret within the industry) has come under scrutiny. To discuss Hollywood's role and response, MSNBC brought on famous actor Ed Asner as a guest, and things took an uncomfortable turn:

 
 

Later in the conversation, Asner appeared to play the requests off as a joke, which, if it was indeed a joke, is a really bad and ill-time one:

 


[Via David Mack]

