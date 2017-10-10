A Full List Of The Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Harvey Weinstein

Last Thursday, The New York Times dropped the first bombshell report on the multiple allegations of sexual assault and misconduct against Hollywood mega-producer Harvey Weinstein. On Sunday, Weinstein was fired from his own company. Today, Weinstein's wife announced she was leaving him, and The Times and The New Yorker among other outlets published more allegations against Weinstein, further revealing the details of the "Hollywood open secret" kept under wraps for decades.

Below is a list of all allegations against Weinstein; we'll be updating this post if more allegations arise.







TUESDAY 10/10

Gwyneth Paltrow

Before starting work on "Emma," Weinstein summoned Paltrow to his hotel:



[The meeting] ended with Mr. Weinstein placing his hands on her and suggesting they head to the bedroom for massages, she said... She refused his advances, she said, and confided in Brad Pitt, her boyfriend at the time.

Judith Godrèche



The French actress says a breakfast at Cannes in 1996 ended with an assault after he invited her to his room to discuss business. Miramax, Weinstein's company, tried to keep her quiet:

Upstairs, he asked to give her a massage... He argued that casual massages were an American custom... "The next thing I know, he’s pressing against me and pulling off my sweater,"... She pulled away and left the suite... Seeking advice, she later called the female Miramax executive, who told her not to say anything, lest she hurt the film’s release.

Angelina Jolie



Superstar and humanitarian Angelina Jolie says that Weinstein moved on her in a hotel room during the release of "Playing by Heart":

"I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did," Ms. Jolie said in an email.



Katherine Kendall



Katherine Kendall, known for TV appearances and her role in "Swingers," told The Times that Weinstein chased her naked after luring her to his apartment after a meeting in 1993:

He went to the bathroom, came back in a robe and asked her to give him a massage... "Everybody does it," he said... and mentioned a famous model’s name. She refused; he left the room, and returned nude, she said.

"He literally chased me... He wouldn’t let me pass him to get to the door."

Tomi-Ann Roberts



Former aspiring actress turned psychology professor recounts Weinstein asked her to get naked during an "audition" in 1983:

He sent scripts, then asked her to meet him where he was staying so they could discuss the film... When she arrived, he was nude in the bathtub... He told her that she would give a much better audition if she were comfortable "getting naked in front of him," too, because the character she might play would have a topless scene.



Dawn Dunning

Former actress turned costume designer Dawn Dunning says Weinstein made her an offer in 2003 to act in three films, but only if she would have a threesome with him:

Mr. Weinstein was in a bathrobe, behind a coffee table covered with papers... He told her they were contracts for his next three films... But she could only sign them on a condition: She would have to have three-way sex with him... Ms. Dunning said that she laughed, assuming he was joking, and that Mr. Weinstein grew angry.



[Read more at The New York Times]



Ronan Farrow tells the stories of eight women in The New Yorker who allege Weinstein raped, assaulted or propositioned them, often times luring them into meetings with the presence of female employees.

Asia Argento

Actress Asia Argento told Farrow that in 1997, Weinstein tricked her into coming to a non-existent party at his hotel, where he eventually raped her:

At first, Weinstein was solicitous, praising her work. Then he left the room. When he returned, he was wearing a bathrobe and holding a bottle of lotion. "He asks me to give a massage... Argento said that, after she reluctantly agreed to give Weinstein a massage, he pulled her skirt up, forced her legs apart, and performed oral sex on her as she repeatedly told him to stop.

Rosanna Arquette



Actress Rosanna Arquette told Farrow that Weinstein propositioned her for a massage and grabbed her while she was supposed to be picking up a script:

Weinstein opened the door wearing a white bathrobe. Weinstein said that his neck was sore and that he needed a massage. She told him that she could recommend a good masseuse. “Then he grabbed my hand,” she said. He put it on his neck. When she yanked her hand away... Weinstein grabbed it again and pulled it toward his penis, which was visible and erect...



Weinstein told her that she was making a huge mistake by rejecting him[.]



Jessica Barth

In 2011, Actress Jessica Barth said Weinstein demanded a naked message during what was supposed to be a business meeting:

“So, what would happen if, say, we’re having some champagne and I take my clothes off and you give me a massage?”... When she moved toward the door to leave, Weinstein lashed out, saying that she needed to lose weight “to compete with Mila Kunis,” and then, apparently in an effort to mollify her, promising a meeting with one of his female executives.

Lucia Evans

Lucia Evans, a once aspiring actress, told The New Yorker that Weinstein raped her at the New York City Miramax office in 2004 during what was supposed to be a business meeting:

Weinstein told her that she’d “be great in ‘Project Runway’”... but only if she lost weight. He also told her about two scripts...

“At that point, after that, is when he assaulted me... He forced me to perform oral sex on him.” As she objected, Weinstein took his penis out of his pants and pulled her head down onto it. “I said, over and over, ‘I don’t want to do this, stop, don’t,’ ” she said... In the end, she said, “He’s a big guy. He overpowered me.”

Ambra Battilana Gutierrez

Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, whose story was first written about in The Times, told Farrow that in 2015, Weinstein groped her in a business meeting, and that she went undercover recording a second assault attempt after reporting the first incident to the NYPD:



In the office, she sat with Weinstein on a couch to review the portfolio, and he began staring at her breasts, asking if they were real. Gutierrez later told officers of the New York Police Department Special Victims Division that Weinstein then lunged at her, groping her breasts and attempting to put a hand up her skirt while she protested.



The Next day, Gutierrez met Weinstein while wearing a wire for the NYPD. She recorded Weinstein pressuring her to come to his hotel room and admitting to grabbing her breast:

Despite the evidence, Weinstein was never prosecuted.

Emily Nestor

A one day temporary employee of Weinstein's first written about in The New York Times told The New Yorker that in 2014, Weinstein harassed her, asking for her number at work and then repeatedly propositioning her during coffee:

After Weinstein offered her career help... he began to boast about his sexual liaisons with other women, including famous actresses. “He said, ‘You know, we could have a lot of fun... I could put you in my London office, and you could work there and you could be my girlfriend.” She declined. He asked to hold her hand; she said no... Weinstein said, “Oh, the girls always say no. You know, ‘No, no.’ And then they have a beer or two and then they’re throwing themselves at me.”



Mira Sorvino



Mira Sorvino says that Weinstein cornered her in a hotel room in 1995 while appearing at the Toronto Film Festival together for a movie they worked on:

He started massaging my shoulders, which made me very uncomfortable, and then tried to get more physical, sort of chasing me around,” she recalled. She scrambled for ways to ward him off, telling him it was against her religion to date married men.



Later that year, she says that Weinstein appeared at her apartment uninvited and only left after she claimed she had a new boyfriend.

Emma de Caunes



French actress Emma de Caunes says Weinstein asked attempted to force himself on her during a supposed business meeting in Paris:

"...I heard the shower go on in the bathroom... I was, like, What the fuck, is he taking a shower?” Weinstein came out, naked and with an erection... Weinstein demanded that she lie on the bed and told her that many other women had done so before her... De Caunes told Weinstein that she was leaving, and he panicked. “We haven’t done anything!”

[Read more at The New Yorker]







French Model Writes That Weinstein Separated Her From Friends At Cannes And Harassed Her

Zoe Brock

Model Zoe Brock writes that after a long night of partying in Cannes, Weinstein separated her from her friends, and got her into his hotel room. When she asked Weinstein's assistant Ben to inquire where her friends had gone, Zoe says Weinstein pounced:

Harvey left the room, but not for long. He re-emerged naked a couple of minutes later and asked if I would give him a massage... He asked if I would like a massage instead...

I told him I was uncomfortable... He pleaded with me to let him massage me and I let him put his hands on my shoulders while my mind raced... I shrugged Harvey’s hands off me, ran into the bathroom and locked the door. Harvey chased me, dick, balls and all, and banged on the door with his fists, pleading with me to come out.

[Read more at Medium]



Actress And Screenwriter Says Weinstein Masturbated In Front Of Her At Sundance

Louisette Geiss



On Tuesday, former actress and screenwriter Louisette Geiss, accused Weinstein of masturbating in front of her in 2008 at Sundance.

After telling him she'd take the meeting with him only if he promised not to touch her, he allegedly excused himself 30 minutes into the meeting and returned "buck naked," in a bathrobe that was open down the front...

"As I went to get my purse to leave, he grabbed my forearm and pulled me to his bathroom and pleaded with me to watch him masturbate[.]"

[Read more at Vice]

She appeared with celebrity attorney Gloria Allred, mother of former Weinstein lawyer Lisa Bloom.

Actress Says Weinstein Suggested Trading Sex For A Movie Role

Heather Graham



Actress Heather Graham, who has appeared in The Hangover, Boogie Nights and Austin Powers, writes in Variety that Weinstein once suggested that if she had sex with him, he would put her in one of his movies:

In the early 2000s Harvey Weinstein called me into his office. There was a pile of scripts sitting on his desk. “I want to put you in one of my movies,” he said... he mentioned that he had an agreement with his wife. He could sleep with whomever he wanted when he was out of town.

After canceling a later meeting because she was uncomfortable, she never heard from him again:

I politely and apologetically reiterated that I could no longer come by... That was the end of that encounter — I was never hired for one of his films, and I didn’t speak up about my experience.

[Read more at Variety]





Friday 10/06

Lauren Sivan

Former New York news anchor Lauren Sivan told The Huffington Post that Weinstein once masturbated in front of her without her consent at Cafe Socialista, a restaurant that Weinstein was invested in. After dismissing several workers in the kitchen, Sivan said Weinstein made his move:

Sivan says Weinstein leaned in and tried to kiss her. Sivan rejected that attempt and told him she had a long-term boyfriend. Weinstein then said to Sivan, “Well, can you just stand there and shut up.”... Weinstein then proceeded to expose himself to Sivan and began to masturbate... Sivan says Weinstein ejaculated quickly into a potted plant that was in the vestibule and then proceeded to zip up his pants and they walked back into the kitchen.

[Read more at The Huffington Post]

Romola Garai

"Atonement" actress Romola Garai told The Guardian that Weinstein made Garai re-audition for him in his hotel while she was wearing a nightgown:

“Like every other woman in the industry, I’ve had an ‘audition’ with Harvey Weinstein, where I’d actually already had the audition but you had to be personally approved by him...So I had to go to his hotel room in the Savoy, and he answered the door in his bathrobe. I was only 18. I felt violated by it, it has stayed very clearly in my memory.”



[Read more at The Guardian]

Jessica Hynes

According to People, Actress Jessica Hynes, who is known for her roles in the Bridget Jones movies and Shaun of the Dead, tweeted "I was offered a film role at 19, Harvey Weinstein came on board and wanted me to screen-test in a bikini. I refused & lost the job." She has since deleted the tweet.





Thursday 10/05





The New York Times Publishes Its First Bombshell Report

Ashley Judd

Ashley Judd told The Times that Weinstein called a meeting with her only to get her into his hotel room and repeatedly proposition her:

...[H]e appeared in a bathrobe and asked if he could give her a massage or she could watch him shower... When she refused, he suggested a shoulder rub. She rejected that too... He steered her toward a closet, asking her to help pick out his clothing for the day, and then toward the bathroom. Would she watch him take a shower?... "I said no, a lot of ways, a lot of times, and he always came back at me with some new ask[.]”



In 2015, she partially recounted the incident to Variety without naming Weinstein.

Anonymous Assistant

In a memo, former Weinstein employee wrote that the producer prayed upon multiple assistants:

...a female assistant said Mr. Weinstein badgered her into giving him a massage while he was naked, leaving her “crying and very distraught,” wrote a colleague, Lauren O’Connor, in a searing memo asserting sexual harassment and other misconduct by their boss.



Laura Madden

Laura Madden, a former assistant, said Weinstein used his disturbing massage routine on her as well:

Laura Madden... said Mr. Weinstein prodded her for massages at hotels in Dublin and London beginning in 1991... “It was so manipulative,” she said in an interview. “You constantly question yourself — am I the one who is the problem?”



Rose McGowan



The Times also reports that actress Rose McGowan reached a $100,000 settlement with Weinstein after an incident in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival. She declined to comment on the incident to The Times.

In 2016, McGowan tweeted that she was raped by an unnamed studio head.

Since the article, McGowen has been extremely active on Twitter, generally speaking out against Weinstein and against Ben Affleck, who claims to not have known about Weinstein's behavior, but who McGowan says knew about previous assaults. She did not go into detail about her own incident with Weinstein.

Zelda Perkins



Zelda Perkins, now a theater producer in London, reportedly raised concerns and eventually reached a settlement with Weinstein:

[S]he and several co-workers had been regularly subjected to inappropriate requests or comments in hotel rooms... She told Mr. Weinstein that he had to stop... and that she would go public or initiate legal action unless he changed his behavior... Steve Hutensky, one of Miramax’s entertainment lawyers, was dispatched to London to negotiate a settlement with Ms. Perkins and her lawyer.



[Read more at The New York Times]