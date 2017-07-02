Donald Trump Tweeted A Video Of His Sloppy WWE Performance Remixed As Him 'Beating Up' CNN

Trump decide​d to set aside his ongoing feud with MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough for his first tweet this morning. Instead, he went after CNN with a couple hashtags and this video:





Yes, that's actually Donald Trump fighting a guy in a WWE match, only someone pasted the CNN logo over the man's head (judging by how poorly made Trump's other videos are, it's probably not an in-house job).

It's a bad tweet for about a million reasons, one of them being that now when someone asks if Trump is encouraging violence against the press, they'll have to refer to the time Trump tweeted a WWE meme. Trump's Homeland Security Adviser Thomas Bossert happened to be on ABC's "This Week" this morning — here's him seeing the video for the first time and his immediate response when asked if it's a threat against the press:





NEW: Homeland Security Adviser Thomas Bossert on Trump's CNN tweet: "No one would perceive that as a threat. I hope they don't." #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/BfrWWt7buM — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) July 2, 2017

It's also worth pointing out that on top of Trump's sloppy execution in the clip he posted, he didn't even "win" that match. When the yet-to-be 45th President of the United States was on WWE, that match included him taking a Stone Cold Stunner from Steve Austin himself, which Trump gave the worst sell in the history of the move:

With all the talk of Trump's tweet - remember that HE WAS STONE COLD STUNNER-ED IN THE SAME MATCH!!! pic.twitter.com/4y2XtqqfRP — tyler mccauley (@tylernotyler) July 2, 2017

Someone will inevitably remix the stunner with CNN on Austin's head, or Bernie Sanders, or Mika Brzezinski... actually, there will probably be lots of remixes of this sad moment in wrestling history. Let's not even get into how bizarre it is that Trump's accusing an outlet of being fake news while reminding everyone of the time he participated in the most-fake show in the world.

At any rate, Linda McMahon's in charge of Trump's Small Business Administration, so this might not even top the list of "most worrying connections between pro-wrestling and Trump's presidency."