Donald Trump Continues Attack On 'Morning Joe' Hosts, Calls Them 'Crazy' And 'Dumb As Rocks'

There seems to be no sign that the feud between Donald Trump and the "Morning Joe" co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski will be slowing down anytime soon. On Saturday morning, Trump continued on with his diatribe against the two hosts, calling Scarborough "crazy" and Brzezinski "dumb as rocks."

Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2017

Animosity between the talk show hosts and the president came to a boil on Thursday when Trump fired off several offensive tweets against Mika Brzezinski, calling her "crazy" and alleging that she was "bleeding badly from a face-lift" in a previous encounter between the two.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Trump's tweets led to a raft of responses from Democratic and Republican lawmakers alike, with several government officials criticizing Trump for his misogynistic and inappropriate remarks.

Scarborough and Brzezinski also responded to Trump's attacks as well with a Washington Post column, "Donald Trump is not well." In the column, they wrote about Trump's "unhealthy obsession" with their show and accused Trump of extorting them with a negative National Inquirer article.

The real truth behind Scarborough and Brzezinski's accusations, however, seems a bit more complicated. According to Trump, Joe Scarborough actually approached him first about the National Enquirer article and white house officials have contended that no attempts at blackmailing were ever made.



Watched low rated @Morning_Joe for first time in long time. FAKE NEWS. He called me to stop a National Enquirer article. I said no! Bad show — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2017





For more Trump news check out our live-updating Trump channel.









