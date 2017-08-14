How Politicians On Both Sides Of The Aisle Responded To The Racist Violence In Charlottesville

​President Donald Trump's response to violent protests by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend left a lot to be desired. Trump attributed the violence to "many sides" and declined to specifically condemn either the man who killed a woman when he plowed his car into a crowd of counter-protestors, or white nationalists in general.

Other officials, both at home and abroad, had the common sense and decency to call out an obvious act of racist terrorism. Here's how major politicians responded to the violence in Charlottesville.

Barack Obama

Former president Barack Obama quoted Nelson Mandela in a series of tweets on Saturday.

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

"People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love..." — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

"...For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite." - Nelson Mandela — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

Joe Biden

Former vice president Joe Biden wrote that "racism and hate have no place" in America.

No. Not in America. We must be stronger, more determined and more united than ever. Racism and hate have no place here. #charlottesville — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 12, 2017

Hillary Clinton

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton implicitly called out Trump for his rhetoric amounting to an "incitement of hatred."

My heart is in Charlottesville today, and with everyone made to feel unsafe in their country. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 12, 2017

But the incitement of hatred that got us here is as real and condemnable as the white supremacists in our streets. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 12, 2017

Every minute we allow this to persist through tacit encouragement or inaction is a disgrace, & corrosive to our values. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 12, 2017

Mitch McConnell

The Senate majority leader called out "hate and bigotry" without specifically naming white supremacist groups.

The hate and bigotry witnessed in #Charlottesville does not reflect American values. I wholeheartedly oppose their actions. — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) August 12, 2017

Paul Ryan

The Speaker of the House called white supremacy "a scourge."

The views fueling the spectacle in Charlottesville are repugnant. Let it only serve to unite Americans against this kind of vile bigotry. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) August 12, 2017

Our hearts are with today's victims. White supremacy is a scourge. This hate and its terrorism must be confronted and defeated. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) August 12, 2017

Jeff Sessions

In an interview on "Good Morning America," Attorney General Jeff Sessions (who once joked that he thought the KKK was OK until he found out they smoked marijuana) called the car attack "unacceptable" and "evil."

"You can be sure we will charge and advance the investigation towards the most serious charges that can be brought, because this is unequivocally an unacceptable, evil attack," he said. "Terrorism investigators from the FBI are working on the case as well as civil rights division FBI agents."



[ABC News]

Ted Cruz

Former Republican presidential candidate and Texas Senator Ted Cruz released a statement calling white supremacists "repulsive and evil," calling for the Department of Justice "to immediately investigate and prosecute this grotesque act of domestic terrorism."

I urge the Department of Justice to immediately investigate and prosecute this grotesque act of domestic terrorism. pic.twitter.com/AwJLsfUEHl — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) August 13, 2017

Marco Rubio

Former Republican presidential candidate and Florida Senator Marco Rubio called out Nazis, the Ku Klux Klan and white supremacists by name.

Jeb Bush

Former Republican presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush asserted that white supremacists "do not represent our great country."

The white supremacists and their bigotry do not represent our great country. All Americans should condemn this vile hatred. #Charlottesville — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) August 12, 2017

Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sent his condolences to the victims of violence in Charlottesville and wrote that Canada "isn't immune to racist violence."

We know Canada isn't immune to racist violence & hate. We condemn it in all its forms & send support to the victims in Charlottesville. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 13, 2017

Angela Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, via a spokesman, called the white supremacist gathering "disgusting."

"The scenes at the right-wing extremist march were absolutely repulsive — naked racism, anti-Semitism and hate in their most evil form were on display," Siebert said.

"Such images and chants are disgusting wherever they may be and they are diametrically opposed to the political goals of the chancellor and the entire German government,” he added.

[The Hill]





There you have it: Literally everyone gave more presidential-sounding statements on Charlottesville than the actual president.