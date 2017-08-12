'YOU WILL NOT REPLACE US'

The Footage Of White Nationalists Marching On The University Of Virginia Is Just Unsettling

Last night, large groups of torch-bearing white nationalists and alt-right activists marched on the campus of the University of Virginia to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from a city park.

The crowds, chanting "You will not replace us," were met with counter-protestors and fights were reported to break out between the two groups near the Thomas Jefferson statue on the university campus.

Today in Charlottesville, the white nationalist protesters from last night will be marching for the "Unite the Right" rally. The rally will be centered around Emancipation Park, the park where Lee's statue is located, and 2,000 to 6,000 people are expected to attend.

