The Company Behind Vantablack Is Working On A Crazy New Ultra-Black Coating

The coolest, spookiest thing about Surrey NanoSystems' ​Vantablack and related materials — like this new non-nanotube super-black coating (you can see a comparison between it and vantablack here) — is how they completely fool our eyes into thinking something is smooth.

One of the problems with Vantablack is that it is very difficult to apply and can't be touched (lest the carbon nanotubes that help it do its black magic break), but the new material tougher and can be handled.

And the effect it creates is still stunning. This bronze bust, after it's been coated in the super-black coating, just looks to us like a smooth oval:



In profile, you can clearly see the outline of the face — but still no detail:







Here's the full video:





We've seen Vantablack's perception deadening effect before, particularly in this mind-blowing demonstration:





