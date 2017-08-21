The Best Photos And Videos Of Today's Solar Eclipse From Across The Country





​Today, the Moon passed between the Earth and the Sun, creating a total solar eclipse for a narrow swath of the country and a partial solar eclipse for everyone else. In case you missed the eclipse in your area — or any of the live streams of the eclipse from the path of totality — here are some of the best pictures and videos of the eclipse from across the country.



A Glimpse Of Totality

Here's NASA's video of the moment Madras, Oregon entered totality:

First glimpse of #SolarEclipse2017 totality in Oregon! Take a look here and watch our live stream for more: https://t.co/cOKssim1bY pic.twitter.com/g9zEbWFXfk — NASA (@NASA) August 21, 2017

A Swiftly Moving Shadow

Here's a very short but very cool animation of the moon darkening the West Coast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration:

Watch the shadow of the moon darken the West Coast in this 1st #GOES16 #Eclipse2017 loop! See the latest imagery @ https://t.co/1oNaGe1dLN pic.twitter.com/icZr9caymp — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) August 21, 2017

Update, 3:30 PM: And here's the NOAA's time lapse of the moon's shadow sliding across the entire country.





Ready For Its Closeup

Here's a photograph of the partial eclipse taken in Northern Cascades National Park in Washington State:

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/acc1256e2d474f17915231af283b1b09_cb616432af3f4831af9452278c17a150_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;

Look At The Ground, Not The Sky

Did you know that a partial eclipse casts crescent-shaped shadows? Now you know!

Wait For It

The beginning of this video seems like nothing special, but the slow zoom-in on the obscured sun is stunning.

Here's #SolarEclipse2017 views of totality in Nebraska! Take a look here and watch our live show for more: https://t.co/cOKssim1bY pic.twitter.com/qFgqf3ZI2s — NASA (@NASA) August 21, 2017

Update, 3:45 PM: Don't Forget About The ISS

The International Space Station, not content to be left out of the conversation, passed in front of the sun during the eclipse today, as you can see in this video.

Here's a composite image of the ISS roaming past the sun:

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/6c693fd85a5349f39e4b146cb9ad4a63_2wrp63G_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Update, 3:45 PM: A Crescent Over An Arch

Meanwhile, in Missouri, an AP photographer caught multiple glimpses of the eclipse over the St. Louis Arch.

This multiple exposure photo shows the eclipse as it passed over the St. Louis Arch. More eclipse coverage here: https://t.co/l9qn2U2Mh9 pic.twitter.com/ab2drhWgqC — The Associated Press (@AP) August 21, 2017



