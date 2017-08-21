The Best Photos And Videos Of Today's Solar Eclipse From Across The Country

Today, the Moon passed between the Earth and the Sun, creating a total solar eclipse for a narrow swath of the country and a partial solar eclipse for everyone else. In case you missed the eclipse in your area — or any of the live streams of the eclipse from the path of totality — here are some of the best pictures and videos of the eclipse from across the country.
A Glimpse Of Totality
Here's NASA's video of the moment Madras, Oregon entered totality:
A Swiftly Moving Shadow
Here's a very short but very cool animation of the moon darkening the West Coast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration:
Update, 3:30 PM: And here's the NOAA's time lapse of the moon's shadow sliding across the entire country.
Ready For Its Closeup
Here's a photograph of the partial eclipse taken in Northern Cascades National Park in Washington State:
Look At The Ground, Not The Sky
Did you know that a partial eclipse casts crescent-shaped shadows? Now you know!
Wait For It
The beginning of this video seems like nothing special, but the slow zoom-in on the obscured sun is stunning.
Update, 3:45 PM: Don't Forget About The ISS
The International Space Station, not content to be left out of the conversation, passed in front of the sun during the eclipse today, as you can see in this video.
Here's a composite image of the ISS roaming past the sun:
Update, 3:45 PM: A Crescent Over An Arch
Meanwhile, in Missouri, an AP photographer caught multiple glimpses of the eclipse over the St. Louis Arch.