DON'T NEED GLASSES FOR THIS ONE

Watch The Total Eclipse Live

Want to watch the eclipse but can't make it out of the office/don't have eclipse glasses? Here are a couple live streams to follow the eclipse:

 


 


If you want to experience what watchers at a total eclipse party are seeing, TIME is streaming live from Casper, Wyoming, which is set to have a total eclipse at 11:44 pm MDT (1:24 ET):

 

This is a 360-degree video — use your cursor to drag the video to show the sun.


  • Wondering what the eclipse will look like from your zip code and when it will peak? This tool from Vox will tell you. 
  • Want to watch it IRL but don't have glasses? Here's an easy guide to making a pinhole projector. 

