Listen To The Guy With The World's Lowest Voice In The World Sing 'Lonesome Road'
Singer Tim Storms currently holds the Guinness World Records for "lowest note produced by a human." Here's how he sounds singing.
Chamath Palihapitiya dukes it out with CNBC's Scott Wapner over the drama surrounding GameStop stocks.
Charles Payne says Wall Street complaining about r/WallStreetBets is making him sick.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
If you're browsing Google Earth, you might be curious about what these ponds are doing in the Utah desert.
"I would encourage anyone who's in the hedge fund unit to do it."
This guy refuses to cooperate with the cops during a traffic stop and ends up ruining date night for himself and his girlfriend.
How a team of spies in Mexico got their hands on Russia's space secrets — and tried to change the course of the Cold War.
Someone will be left holding the bag.
The Winklevoss Twins vehemently defend Redditors investing in GameStop as CNBC's "Squawk Alley" pundits attempt to push back.
The ingredients in Subway's tuna are "not tuna and not fish," an attorney for the plaintiffs says.
The mysterious deaths of nine Russian hikers in 1959 has caused wild speculation, but scientists have bolstered the leading explanation: an avalanche.
Maya takes a trip to a farm and interviews various animals with a teeny-tiny mic.
By Tuesday morning, Claudia Conway was a trending topic on Twitter, and it wasn't the first time. Just days prior, she posted a series of TikTok videos documenting abuse by her mother. What's going on?
As Musk unveils a new Model S "Plaid +" with the quickest acceleration of any car in the world, we check in on Tesla's promises and how they've panned out.
The Robinhood app, which allows users to place trades on Nasdaq and the NYSE, are blocking searches of GameStop and other stocks favored on Reddit.
The app has seen considerable growth in the last few weeks.
Twitter continues to cope with pandemic life, pop culture, gender standards and class divides the way it always does: via jokes. Enjoy.
Tesla announced their new Tesla Model S. Here's how they changed the car.
A victim shares the scary story of when a hacker took control of his internet-connected chastity cage.
These are good questions. We have no good answers.
In booting Trump, Twitter has seemingly realigned the political universe and shielded the new president from what surely would have been rabid attacks from his predecessor.
After a Reddit-driven trading frenzy surrounding GameStop and other companies, Robinhood is being sued for removing the company from its app.
Hedge fund billionaire Leon Cooperman went on CNBC to decry the Reddit-fueled frenzy that's currently sending shockwaves through the trading markets.
The "Friends" Super Bowl episode turns 25: Creators, writers and guest stars share never-before-told stories from the 1996 two-parter, "The One After the Superbowl."
One of the drivers in Oregon started "doing a happy dance in his seat when he finally believed we were actually going to give him a vaccine," according to a public health official.
We knew Huskies were talkative. We had no idea Rottweilers were the same.
With a never-before-seen passenger experience, Virgin Hyperloop promises speeds of up to 600 miles per hour, making a trip from LA to San Francisco in under 45 minutes.
Our eyes can't help but be drawn to the dildo left on the bookshelf.
Despite the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines and a drop in the coronavirus infection rate, it's still important to follow coronavirus safety guidelines.
Credit for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine belongs in part to discoveries dating back 15 years. The team behind it was inspired by two infant deaths.
Winston Churchill once wrote, "We contend that for a nation to try to tax itself into prosperity is like a man standing in a bucket and trying to lift himself up by the handle." Wise words, as would be expected from such a man. But history is full of kings and governments who have tried just that, no matter how leaky the bucket.
The only masculine archetype to rival the alpha has a long and stupid history.
Matty Conrad shows you the ends and outs of shaping your beard like a boss.
It may be disruptive. A little crazy even. But, meme stocks are here, and this is everything we know about them right now.
Patients say the "Rock Doc" helped them like no one else could. Federal prosecutors say his "help" often amounted to dealing drugs for sex.
We don't know what really happened between TikTok user Kalie Shorr and her friend Amy, but we're just here for the music.
It's a way to track the prevalence of COVID-19 in environments like jails.
Sadly, the new consoles are still hard to find, so many of us are investing in VR headsets in the meantime. Not only does the Oculus Quest 2 operate on its own, but it can also be plugged into a gaming PC for even broader support.
LL Bean, Sorel, Sperry and Walmart boots all claim to be water-resistant. YouTuber Rose Anvil put them to the test to see how well these claims actually hold up.
Hundreds of police departments take Gracie Survival Tactics, a defense program utilizing jiu-jitsu. But the family of its architect has ties to the far right dating back to the 1930s.
Early in the pandemic, shortages of N95 respirators and other medical gear prompted panic across the world. A year later, the masks still aren't widely available to US consumers.
Chamath Palihapitiya dukes it out with CNBC's Scott Wapner over the drama surrounding GameStop stocks.
Every year, tens of millions of Americans collectively lose billions of dollars to scam callers. Where does the other end of the line lead?
The man who created Reddit's WallStreetBets never imagined the community would send GameStop shares into overdrive, nearly topple a hedge fund and leave professional money managers staring at Twitter with mouths agape.
Your reaction becomes less and less appropriate.
Get yer stonks here.
"Unfortunately, he is now forever infamously part of history, and I chose to have that DNA history a part of me."
Meredith Aldis was trying to ask Greene about reports that said she expressed support for violence against prominent Democrats.
From open office plans to gig work cons and fast-food franchises, the question of who's actually in charge has been intentionally obscured.
Milo the Indian Ringneck Parrot wishes you a good morning and it's the sweetest thing you'll see today.